Apple launches biggest movie sale of the year from $5, bundles start at $10, more

Apple’s annual Christmas week movie sale is here and it’s a big one. This time around, the iTunes storefront is discounting a number of movie bundles, along with James Bond films, Batman titles, and more. All of which will become a permanent part of your library of content. With more of us staying home this holiday season, this is a great way to load up on some new movies to enjoy as winter rolls around. Head below for all of our top picks.

James Bond films lead movie bundle sale

Apple has a number of James Bond collections discounted as part of its Christmas movie sale. These bundles are broken down into the actor playing James Bond at the time. Here are a few favorites:

Other notable movie bundle deals:

…and more:

