Apple launches biggest movie sale of the year from $5, bundles start at $10, more

Apple’s annual Christmas week movie sale is here and it’s a big one. This time around, the iTunes storefront is discounting a number of movie bundles, along with James Bond films, Batman titles, and more. All of which will become a permanent part of your library of content. With more of us staying home this holiday season, this is a great way to load up on some new movies to enjoy as winter rolls around. Head below for all of our top picks.
James Bond films lead movie bundle sale
Apple has a number of James Bond collections discounted as part of its Christmas movie sale. These bundles are broken down into the actor playing James Bond at the time. Here are a few favorites:
- Roger Moore: $30 (Reg. $50)
- Sean Connery: $30 (Reg. $60)
- Pierece Brosnan: $25 (Reg. $40)
- Daniel Craig: $30 (Reg. $50)
Other notable movie bundle deals:
- Fast & Furious Ultimate Ride Collection: $30 (Reg. $60)
- Middle-earth Hobbit and Lord of the Rings Bundle: $40 (Reg. $80)
- Alfred Hitchcock Collection: $50 (Reg. $90)
- Harry Potter + Fantastic Beasts Bundle: $60 (Reg. $100)
- Mission Impossible 6-film Bundle: $40 (Reg. $60)
- Jack Ryan 5-film: $25 (Reg. $50)
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider Collection: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Spider-Man 2-film: $18 (Reg. $30)
- Men in Black 4-film: $25 (Reg. $40)
- Super-Man/Batman 11-film Collection: $40 (Reg. $80)
- Matrix Trilogy: $15 (Reg. $30)
- Rambo 5-film: $20 (Reg. $40)
- Back to the Future Trilogy: $15 (Reg. $30)
- Hunger Games Complete Collection: $20 (Reg. $30)
…and more:
- Terminator Dark Fate: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Bumblebee: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Rocketman: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Goodfellas: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Man’s Chest: $8 (Reg. $15)
- They Shall Not Grow Old: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Casino: $5 (Reg. $10)
- The Patriot: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Unforgiven: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Tag: $5 (Reg. $10)
- 1917: $10 (Reg. $20)
- 2012: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Parasite: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Waterworld: $5 (Reg. $15)
- Hancock: $5 (Reg. $15)
