Echo Show returns to Black Friday pricing at $80 off, now $150

Amazon offers its 2nd generation Echo Show for $149.99 shipped. That’s a $80 savings from the regular going rate, matching our Black Friday mention, and the all-time low price. Echo Show has a 10-inch touchscreen display, access to Amazon Alexa, and you can even pull up compatible security camera feeds as well. Pick up this Echo device if you’re looking to take your Alexa setup to the next level at a nice discount. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re looking for the smallest footprint to enter the Alexa ecosystem, consider going with the Echo Dot. That’s the best current price on this Alexa-enabled device. With its compact size, you can bring Alexa to any room in your home.

Of course, much of Amazon’s Echo lineup is still on sale in the lead up to Christmas Day. You can browse through the online giant’s entire selection of discounted smart speakers over on this page. Many models are still shipping in time for Christmas, so it makes a great last-second gift.

Echo Show features:

Premium speakers with Dolby processing let you stream music and books in crisp, stereo sound. With a vibrant 10.1″ HD screen for watching videos, movies, and TV shows in a new fabric design.

Connect with video calling and messaging – Make video calls to anyone with Skype, the Alexa app, an Echo Spot, or Echo Show. Make announcements to other devices in your home.

Made to fit your life – Ask Alexa to see lyrics and album art with Amazon Music. Easily update to-do lists and calendars.

