FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Echo Show returns to Black Friday pricing at $80 off, now $150

-
AmazonSmart Home
$80 off $150

Amazon offers its 2nd generation Echo Show for $149.99 shipped. That’s a $80 savings from the regular going rate, matching our Black Friday mention, and the all-time low price. Echo Show has a 10-inch touchscreen display, access to Amazon Alexa, and you can even pull up compatible security camera feeds as well. Pick up this Echo device if you’re looking to take your Alexa setup to the next level at a nice discount. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re looking for the smallest footprint to enter the Alexa ecosystem, consider going with the Echo Dot. That’s the best current price on this Alexa-enabled device. With its compact size, you can bring Alexa to any room in your home.

Of course, much of Amazon’s Echo lineup is still on sale in the lead up to Christmas Day. You can browse through the online giant’s entire selection of discounted smart speakers over on this page. Many models are still shipping in time for Christmas, so it makes a great last-second gift.

Echo Show features:

  • Premium speakers with Dolby processing let you stream music and books in crisp, stereo sound. With a vibrant 10.1″ HD screen for watching videos, movies, and TV shows in a new fabric design.
  • Connect with video calling and messaging – Make video calls to anyone with Skype, the Alexa app, an Echo Spot, or Echo Show. Make announcements to other devices in your home.
  • Made to fit your life – Ask Alexa to see lyrics and album art with Amazon Music. Easily update to-do lists and calendars. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Save $100 on Segway Ninebot MAX electric scooters from ...
Sonos Playbase brings AirPlay 2 to your home theater fo...
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 falls to all-time low at ...
Amazon offers men’s holiday sweaters from $20 Pri...
JBL’s RGB Pulse 4 Speaker falls to second-best pr...
Chef Star Kitchen and Dining Essentials 20% off today: ...
Amazon’s 1-day Blu-ray and DVD sale starts at $12...
Amazon offers 4K movies like Hook, Air Force One, Look ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $80

Citizen’s Echo Wall Clock offers visual Alexa timer alerts for $45 (Save 44%)

$45 Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Amazon: New Echo from $29, Fire TV Stick Lite $18, more

Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Smart Home: Nest Mini $19, Nanoleaf 30% off, Philips Hue, more

Read more Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Top 10 deals coming next week

Learn More

Amazon unleashes Echo Frames 2 to the public with improved battery, audio, more

Order Now! Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Final Fantasy, Kingdom, Chrono Trigger, Pandemic, more

FREE+ Learn More
$100 off

Save $100 on Segway Ninebot MAX electric scooters from $600

$600 Learn More
50% off

Beats Solo Pro deliver Apple’s H1 chip and up to 40-hours of battery life for $150

$150 Learn More