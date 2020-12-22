Home Depot 1-day garage storage sale: Up to 30% off Husky workbenches, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 30% off garage storage, accessories, and more. Free shipping is available on just about everything. Our top pick is the Husky 4-foot Solid Wood Workbench for $265.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $350 and originally sold at $380. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked. This all-in-one workbench includes a pull-out drawer, solid wood top with 4-feet of workspace, and an integrated pegboard for added storage. Perfect for garage setups where storage is at a premium. Rated 4.8/5 stars. More below.

Another standout is the Husky 6-foot Heavy Duty Workbench for $195.99. That’s down $140 from the original price and around $70 off the regular going rate. It’s also $14 less than our previous mention. This Husky workbench is a low-key way to upgrade your garage or workspace. It offers support for 2,300-pounds of total weight, with adjustable legs that fold up for easy storage. One of my favorite features is the inclusion of an embedded power strip. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Dive into the rest of today’s Home Depot sale for additional deals on garage storage essentials and more. You’ll find everything from large storage tubs to even more workbenches, along with other accessories. Check out the entire sale here then swing over to our home goods guide for additional price drops on everyday essentials for your space.

Husky Solid Wood Top Workbench features:

Combining storage space with functionality is this 4 ft. Solid Wood Top Workbench with Storage. It can withstand extreme temperatures and high humidity so it’s fine to place in your basement, workshop or garage. This workstation supports up to 1,675 lbs. with its solid wood work platform. Easily access your tools like screwdrivers with the included holders at either side of the bench. . It also includes a full width big drawer to store tools and various items and pegboard to neatly organize tools.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!