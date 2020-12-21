Amazon takes 27% off CRAFTSMAN’s 29-piece Drill/Driver Set, now $13

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 29-piece Drill/Driver Set for $13.10 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 27% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we have tracked since July. This affordable bit set bundles 29 drill and driver bits with a handy carrying case. Each piece is constructed with S2 modified steel for “maximum durability.” Every tip is CNC-machined to deliver a “precise fit” that’s bound to serve you well. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Forego some of the frills found in the featured deal to save big. SKIL’s 33-piece Screwdriver Bit Set is $6, making it a cost-conscious alternative worth considering. Inside there’s a combination of the most common bit sizes, ensuring you’re ready to tackle common project types.

Oh, and while you’re at it, you may benefit from our weekend roundup of DEWALT discounts priced from $14. Leading the pack is DEWALT’s 15-piece Bit Set with Magnetic Case. This standout workshop add-on allows you to haul accessories and then attach the case to magnetic surfaces. Peruse the other deals there and potentially take up to 22% off.

CRAFTSMAN 29-piece Drill/Driver Set features:

Optimized torsion zone delivers improved performance

Constructed with S2 modified steel for maximum durability

Cnc-machined bit tip ensures precise fit in Screw heads reducing opportunity for cam-out

