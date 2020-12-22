Twelve South’s leather-bound AirPods case is clippable: $19.50 (Save 44%)

Amazon is offering the Twelve South AirSnap Leather for $19.50 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s over $15 off the typical rate there and marks one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked. This Twelve South accessory is made with AirPods in mind. It wraps them in a full-grain leather case that makes carrying your Apple earbuds simpler than ever. This is largely in thanks to the integration of an easy-to-use clip. The case is compatible with wireless charging and also features a cutout along the bottom for refueling via Lightning. Rated 4.7/5 stars. While not identical, we did put AirSnap Pro through its paces in one of our Tested reviews, give it a look to learn more.

For all the gamers out there, elago’s GameBoy-inspired AirPods Case is $14. This shaves several dollars off today’s expenditure, and may be a solution that some find more appealing. Bear in mind that it’s comprised of silicone instead of leather and does not have a clip.

Oh, and let’s not forget that we put together a list of favorite discounts from Nomad’s outlet sale. There you’ll find up to 40% off AirPods and iPhone accessories. Leading the pack is its Rugged Case for AirPods at $10, but the cost of shipping will vary by location. Swing by the post to see what else is available.

Twelve South AirSnap Leather features:

Compatible with AirPods and Wireless Charging Case for AirPods. Pairing light is visible and unobstructed with both models of cases

Full-grain leather case designed to protect AirPods

Incorporated clip keeps AirPods attached to your bag or backpack

Strong snap closure keeps AirPods secure when on the go

Bottom cut-out for convenient charging

