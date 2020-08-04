You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

Twelve South is known as one of the top producers of accessories for Apple products, often delivering handmade leather goods and aluminum add-ons. The AirSnap Pro arrives as a luxurious home for your AirPods Pro, differing from some of the other alternatives we’ve featured here on Tested with 9to5Toys. The question is, does the added price deliver value to match? Head below for a quick overview and a few hands-on thoughts.

Twelve South AirSnap Pro wraps your AirPods in leather

If you’re familiar with Twelve South and its stable of accessories, then you know that they’ve long championed their use of leather as a compliment to Apple products. AirSnap Pro continues that trend with your choice of various colors that are designed to keep your AirPods Pro case free of scuffs and scratches.

While other similar cases offer a two-piece design, Twelve South opts for a pouch design that wraps around your AirPods Pro case. An integrated snap ensures that it stays closed and secure when not in use.

Twelve South AirSnap Pro overview:

AirSnap Pro is a leather case designed to protect, carry and charge your AirPods Pro + Wireless Charging Case. Tucked inside AirSnap, your AirPods Pro Wireless Charging Case is protected, while allowing you to charge AirPods Pro wirelessly or via Lightning Cable. Use the removable AirSnap S-clip to attach your AirPods Pro to a backpack, purse or attach your gym pass or keys to the handy clip. We also include a nylon wristlet for a third way way to keep your AirPods Pro close to you.

First off, the smell of this thing when you first pop it open is second-to-none. Twelve South always does a fine job when it comes to the choice of materials. So that’s an obvious and expected feature here.

The AirSnap Pro offers a pouch design, which is a different approach than say those elago cases we featured a few weeks back. The primary difference is that it’s a single-piece design that allows for a snugger fit. elago includes some 3M stickies to ensure that you won’t lose a piece in transit, that wasn’t an issue with the Twelve South AirSnap Pro.

Admittedly, the $40 price tag is going to be a turn-off for some. There are plenty of folks out there that find the idea of an AirPods case to be ridiculous. You’ll also find a number of lower-cost options as well that undercut Twelve South on price.

My guess is, if you’re already a fan of Twelve South, you’ll love these AirPods Pro cases. They support wired or wireless charging, offer a sleek design, and an added touch of class to your setup. For those looking for a more budget-friendly alternative, there are other options out there too. But hey, you can’t blame a guy for wanting to protect a $249 pair of earbuds.

