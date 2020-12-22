Nomad outlet sale takes 40% off or more AirPods and iPhone accessories

Nomad’s outlet sale offers a selection of products discounted by 40% or more in the lead up to Christmas Day. Shipping fees vary by location. Our top pick is the Rugged Case for AirPods at $9.95. As a comparison, it typically goes for $20 or more and was originally listed at $30. If you’ve seen Nomad’s previous releases, then you know that its AirPods cases are meant to wrap as close to the shell as possible, while not adding too much bulk. This continues with this Rugged Case, which also features a cutout for the indicator light to shine through. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More deals below.

One standout is the Apple Watch 42/44mm Active Strap at $49.95. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $60 for this strap, which was initially priced at $70. Nomad’s Traditional Strap outfits your Apple Watch with a sleek design sporting brown leather and black hardware. It’s a great way to add some style to your wrist for a fraction of Apple’s official options. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

You can browse through the rest of Nomad’s outlet sale on this landing page, where you’ll find even more deals on Apple Watch bands and iPhone accessories. Jump over to today’s smartphone accessory roundup for even more deals on everyday essentials for your mobile device.

Nomad AirPods case features:

Designed to give your AirPods a classic, yet bold new look. This minimalist, two-piece Rugged Case is built with genuine, vegetable-tanned leather from one of America’s oldest tanneries. The leather is designed to beautifully patina with time, creating an AirPods case truly unique to you.

