FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nomad outlet sale takes 40% off or more AirPods and iPhone accessories

-
Smartphone AccessoriesNomad
40% off From $10

Nomad’s outlet sale offers a selection of products discounted by 40% or more in the lead up to Christmas Day. Shipping fees vary by location. Our top pick is the Rugged Case for AirPods at $9.95. As a comparison, it typically goes for $20 or more and was originally listed at $30. If you’ve seen Nomad’s previous releases, then you know that its AirPods cases are meant to wrap as close to the shell as possible, while not adding too much bulk. This continues with this Rugged Case, which also features a cutout for the indicator light to shine through. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More deals below.

One standout is the Apple Watch 42/44mm Active Strap at $49.95. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $60 for this strap, which was initially priced at $70. Nomad’s Traditional Strap outfits your Apple Watch with a sleek design sporting brown leather and black hardware. It’s a great way to add some style to your wrist for a fraction of Apple’s official options. Rated 4.6/5 stars

You can browse through the rest of Nomad’s outlet sale on this landing page, where you’ll find even more deals on Apple Watch bands and iPhone accessories. Jump over to today’s smartphone accessory roundup for even more deals on everyday essentials for your mobile device.

Nomad AirPods case features:

Designed to give your AirPods a classic, yet bold new look. This minimalist, two-piece Rugged Case is built with genuine, vegetable-tanned leather from one of America’s oldest tanneries. The leather is designed to beautifully patina with time, creating an AirPods case truly unique to you.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Nomad

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

What’s old is made new with Kodak’s mobile ...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone 12 Mini Case $6 (45%...
Beats Solo Pro deliver Apple’s H1 chip and up to ...
Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W Qi Charging Station f...
Anker Christmas week sale starts at $13 with deals on i...
Moment’s holiday sale takes 50% off latest iPhone...
Monitor four meals at once with this Bluetooth meat the...
Anker’s Roav Viva Pro packs two charging ports + ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $8

elago AirPods Duo silicone case bring color to your earbuds at $6

$6 Learn More
25% off

Add a Solo Loop band to your Apple Watch in various sizes and colors for $12

$12 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods hit all-time low, Apple Watch SE from $218.50, LG CX 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TV $650 off, more

Learn More
Reg. $500+

LG’s Dual Screen G8X ThinQ Smartphone falls to new low of $400 (Save $100+)

$400 Learn More
Reg. $35

What’s old is made new with Kodak’s mobile film scanner at $24

$24 Learn More
40% off

Bring this smoothie-ready blender home from just $18 today (Reg. $30)

$18 Learn More
Save $100

Upgrade your room with Zinus’ Kellen King Bed Frame at $100 off, more from $51

From $51 Learn More
$150 off

Drop $150 from Apple’s 5K Retina iMac 256GB, now $1,649

$1,649 Learn More