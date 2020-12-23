FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Drop Apple’s entry-level 10.2-inch iPad to $299 shipped ($30 off)

-
AmazonAppleBest iPad Deals
$30 off $299

Amazon offers the latest Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB in Space Gray for $299. Free shipping is available for all. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention, bested this year only on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Featuring a larger 10.2-inch display, Apple Pencil support, and compatibility with smart connector accessories, this is arguably one of the most compelling iPads in Apple’s current offerings, which is even more true given today’s price tag. Includes an A10 Fusion chip, 8MP camera, and support for 1080p HD recording.

For better or worse, Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad still supports Lightning cables. Put your savings from today’s deal towards a new cable with 10-feet of length, so you can easily browse from the couch and still stay plugged-in throughout your power-up session. If you’re purchasing this iPad as a gift this holiday season, then the additional cable is an essential add-on.

Our Apple guide continues to be updated with all of the best deals around the web. You can browse through all of the latest markdowns on iPads, Macs, and more right on this page. That includes a $50 discount on Apple’s iPad Air, AirPods returning to their Black Friday price at $110, and more amongst a host of other deals currently on-going.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad features:

The new iPad combines the power and capability of a computer with the ease of use and versatility you’d never expect from one. And now it’s even more versatile, with a larger 10.2‑inch Retina display, support for the full-size Smart Keyboard, and the amazing new capabilities of iPadOS. It’s unbelievably fun. And unmistakably iPad.

