Tacklife’s T8 portable jump starter drops to $48 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $80)

WorldUS (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Tacklife T8 800A Portable Jump Starter for $47.99 shipped with the code R9YNXY6K at checkout. Down from its $80 list price, today’s deal comes within $0.50 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Whether you have a road trip planned for the holidays to getaway or just want to be ready to handle anything life throws at you, having a portable jump-starter handy is always a good idea. This model can assist vehicles with up to 7L gas or 5.5L diesel engines, making it compatible with most cars and trucks on the road. It’ll also function as a 18000mAh portable battery to recharge an iPhone or iPad with ease with a 2.1A USB port or the 5V/9V Quick Charge hookup. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Looking to keep a battery charged instead of jump-starting it? If so, AmazonBasics’ Battery Charger is a must-have for your garage at just $19.50 shipped. It’ll help you avoid dead batteries altogether, as it plugs into a wall, and then hooks up to your car’s battery, keeping it charged and ready to go at any time.

Something else every car should have is access to Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Sony’s 7-inch receiver is perfect for adding that to any vehicle, and right now, is on sale for $100 off. This drops it down to $500, making it a great choice for giving your ride a much-needed upgrade.

TACKLIFE T8 Portable Jump Starter features:

POWERFUL BUT COMPACT: With 800 amps peak current, the Tacklife T8 can jump start 12V cars, SUVs, trucks or vans up to 30 times on a full charge (charging takes 4.5 hours). It’s a compact power bank (18000mAh capacity), can charge your phone with dual USB ports (one is a 5v/9v Quick Charge) and can power your other car accessories using a 12V 10A DC port.

