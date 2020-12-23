FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save $100 on Sony’s 7-inch CarPlay and Android Auto receiver at a new all-time low

New low $100 off

Best Buy offers the Sony 6.95-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver (XAVAX7000) for $499.99 shipped. Down from $600, you’re saving $100 here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $50 and marks a new all-time low. Featuring a 6.95-inch touchscreen display, Sony’s in-dash receiver upgrades your ride with both CarPlay and Android Auto. On top of being able to keep an eye on navigation directions, Sony’s receiver also makes it easy for your copilot to play a new album or podcast without having to fiddle with your phone. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

A great way to complete your new on-the-road setup would be using some of your savings to pick up a highly-rated Anker MFi Lightning Cable. For better or worse, Sony’s receiver does require a wired connection in order to enjoy CarPlay functionality, so it’s an essential add-on to the lead deal. Or if you’re just looking to prop your existing smartphone up for a better viewing angle, picking up iOttie’s Easy One Touch 4 mount is a great alternative.

Then be sure to check out all of the offers in our smartphone accessories roundup from this morning for other iPhone and Android essentials. Anker also kicked off its latest Amazon sale today, with a collection of discounted accessories starting at $17.

Sony 7-inch CarPlay Receiver features:

Take control seamlessly while driving with this Sony high-power media receiver. Support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto gives you hands-free control over navigation, audio playback and voice calls. The large touchscreen on this Sony high-power media receiver connects to your phone to display important information in an easy-to-read format.

