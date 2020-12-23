The North Face, Marmot, Arc’teryx, more up to 75% off during Steep and Cheap’s Flash Sale

For a limited time only, Steep and Cheap’s 48-Hour Sale offers up to 75% off top brands including The North Face, Sorel, Patagonia, Marmot, Backcountry, Arc’teryx, and more. Prices are as marked. Shipping fees apply and vary per order. The men’s Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Vest is currently on sale for $60, which is $39 off the original rate. This vest is available in three color options and it features a fleece lining to promote warmth. I personally own the women’s version of this vest and wear it all the time. It’s comfortable, infused-with stretch, and great for layering. It’s also lightweight, which makes it nice to travel with. Plus, the zippered chest pockets allows you to easily stow away a key or card. Head below the jump to find additional deals today or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out Dillard’s new markdowns that’s offering up to 60% off top brands including Ralph Lauren, Columbia, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!