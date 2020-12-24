LG’s HomeKit/AirPlay 2 65-inch 4K OLED packs 120Hz + HDMI 2.1 at $1,060 off, more from $400

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of 4K UHDTVs on sale from $400 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. One of our favorites is the LG 65-inch 4K OLED Smart UHDTV for $1,739.99 in refurbished condition. For comparison, it has a list of $2,800, goes for $2,150 at Amazon right now, and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re after the highest-end experience in your home theater, OLED is the way to go. It produces richer colors, deeper blacks, and a more immersive overall experience. LG’s OLED also packs HomeKit and AirPlay 2, alongside Alexa and Assistant compatibility. Plus, it’s ready for next-generation gaming with HDMI 2.1, 120Hz refresh rate, and both G-SYNC as well as Freesync. Rated 4.7/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty. Head on over to Woot to see the entire list of TVs on sale, but we’ve outlined a few of our favorites below.

Other 4K Smart UHDTVs on sale:

Once you have your TV situation sorted, it’s time to consider upgrading your audio game. The Sonos Playbase is a great choice for any home theater, and right now, it’s on sale for $548. This is over $150 below its normal going rate and is among the best deals that we’ve seen, so be sure to act fast before the sale is over.

More about the LG 65-inch 4K OLED UHDTV:

LG OLED TV: Only OLED pixels emit their own light, allowing for perfect black, intense color and stunning picture.

PIXEL LEVEL DIMMING: Millions of pixels emit their own light. Only OLED can turn pixels off completely and independently. See stunning picture, perfect black, infinite contrast and over a billion rich colors.

WEBOS AND MAGIC REMOTE: LG’s fan-favorite webOS platform makes it surprisingly fast and easy to stream movies and shows with your favorite apps and find new obsessions based on what you like. While our Magic Remote lives up to its name with voice and motion control — just speak or simply point, scroll and click.

