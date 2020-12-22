Sonos Playbase brings AirPlay 2 to your home theater for $548 (Reg. $699)

Amazon is currently offering the Sonos Playbase for $548 shipped in white and black. Down from the usual $699 price tag, you’re saving 22% here with today’s offer matching our previous mention and coming within $18 of the 2020 low. Sonos Playbase is a notable upgrade to your setup, especially if you don’t have a lot of room to work with. This AirPlay 2-enabled sound bar is meant to sit underneath the TV while still enhancing the audio quality with signature Sonos sound. Alongside whole-home playback features, Ethernet and optical inputs round out the package. Over 370 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. More details below.

Get in the Sonos game for less when you opt for the Sonos Beam instead. This $399 sound bar packs built-in Alexa alongside AirPlay 2 functionality and more, but without the sleeker design that’ll fit into more compact setups as found above. I’ve personally had this at the center of my home theater for over a year now and can easily recommend it for the price. Learn more in our review.

While you can still save on a series of Dolby Atmos speakers and sound bars from Sony starting at $73, there’s plenty of other offers in our home theater guide right now. That notably includes VIZIO’s 65-inch OLED TV which has returned to the all-time low at $1,500, alongside some other models from $500.

Sonos Playbase features:

Expand your home audio setup with this Sonos Playbase. The 10 amplified drivers produce a full range of sound, as they consist of six midrange drivers, three tweeters and a woofer, and it’s compact enough to place anywhere. This Sonos Playbase also includes a controller app for effective customization and easy streaming from mobile devices.

