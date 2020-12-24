FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nike Christmas Sale offers new markdowns up to 50% off: Dri-FIT, Flyknit, Air Max, more

-
FashionNike
50% off From $15

Nike is currently offering up to 50% off new markdowns including running shoes, casual sneakers, apparel, accessories, and more during its Christmas Sale. Prices are as marked. NikePlus Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the Air Max 270 React Shoes that are currently marked down to $109 and originally was priced at $165. These shoes are available in thirteen color options and the foam design promotes comfort. This style is lightweight and it has a flexible base to give you a natural stride. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Nike customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Another notable deal from this sale is the Joyride Dual Run Shoes that are currently marked to $65 and originally was priced at $130. The tiny beads promote a springy step and this style was designed to go for miles. Plus, you can choose from an array of color options.

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the DSW Boot Flash Sale that’s offering 25% off Steve Madden, Merrell, and more.

