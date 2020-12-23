DSW’s Boot Flash Sale cuts 25% off Merrell, Sorel, Cole Haan, Columbia, more

DSW takes 25% off all boots including top brands with promo code SNOWBOOT at checkout. Find great deals on Merrell, Sorel, Cole Haan, Timberland, Columbia, Steve Madden, and more. DSW VIP Members (free to sign up) receive free delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Merrell Ontario Mid Hiking Boots that are currently marked down to $68 and originally was priced at $150. This style is a very popular option for this season and functional for most of your winter activities. These waterproof shoes are insulated for warmth, cushioned to promote comfort, and feature a rigid outsole to grip the ground with each step. It also has a mesh lining to help keep you breathable. Head below the jump to find even more deals and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!