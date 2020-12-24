FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Target Outerwear Event takes 30% off jackets and cold weather accessories from just $6

Target Circle Members (free to sign-up) receive 30% off outerwear and cold weather accessories. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $35 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Goodfellow Hooded Puffer Jacket that’s currently marked down to $28 and originally was priced at $40. This style is water-resistant, highly-packable, and you can choose from several color options. If you’re looking for a versatile jacket you can dress up or down, this option is a great choice. Plus, it has large pockets to store essentials and an attached hood for convienience. It’s also machine washable, to stay looking nice for years. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Target and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

