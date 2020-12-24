Tested: Predator Orion 3000 i7 32GB 2070 gaming rig will make you forget PC part-pickers

You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

I’m usually a Mac user and have been for decades. But my son wanted to build a PC so he could compete with his online friends during the Pandemic. For just over $1,000 and a ton of time, he built a mean PC.

I’m now jealous and want to play Flight Simulator 2020 but don’t have the time to meticulously pick through the perfect build parts. Thankfully the whole package including the gaudy RGB lights that make him jealous, are available in just a click or, if you are short on time, a trip to Costco.

My Costco Acer Predator Orion 3000 Gaming Desktop – 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10700 – GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Graphics arrived in a non-descript brown box via Fedex in about 48 hours.

Taking it out of the box, and to my surprise, it was significantly smaller than my son’s rig. I’d even call it portable in the same way that the original Macs were with the handle on the back were. In fact, when we went skiing in Vermont, we grabbed it where we’ve only taken laptops before. Size matters!

My son, who opted for the NVIDIA 2060 was instantly jealous of the 2070 Super card squeezed into the Predator box. That and the Core i7 vs. his Ryzen 7 are the biggest differences in builds. Clearly the Acer wins in every game we threw at it often blowing away the 2060/Ryzen by up to 50% more in framerate, even on simpler games like Minecraft.

And don’t get me started on the wiring. Acer’s design is going to be most homebuilds every time. And you also get 1 warranty on the whole product vs. various warranties on all the separate parts.

I was particularly interested in how Flight Simulator 2020 worked and found it to be extremely playable (though it did fill more of the 512GB SSD and 2TB hard drive than I was hoping). Perhaps a 1TB SSD makes more sense in a $1700 rig. I’ve heard rumors that Santa has Logitech yoke and pedals on the way so that should be fun to test. Plan is to get an Oculus and do VR Flight Simulator as well.

Minecraft with Optifine installed: 800fps

Destiny 2: 400-500fps

If I had to pick some gripes, I might have opted for a 1TB SSD or maybe a bigger than 500W power supply to support future upgrades. I get it though. Acer wanted to keep the size and price managable and in this case, I think they made the right tradeoffs.

That can also be said for the keyboard and mouse which both have the requisite RGB lights but you’ll probably want to upgrade to something more substantial if you want to do serious gaming. Or so my son tells me.

Upgrade Predator Orion 3000

Will I upgrade to a 3080 at some point? Perhaps. I’m not anywhere near what a 2070 Super can do at the moment and frankly not sure current ones will fit in this box. For now and the foreseeable future, this machine is perfect for me and comes in at a more than reasonable price.

If Amazon is more your speed, there are two 10th gen Intels there but neither has a 2070 and the specs are a lot more basic. This Costco one is the beast.

For $1,700, and no fuss.

Full specs:

Processor & Memory:

10th Generation Intel® Core i7-10700 (8-Core) Processor

i7-10700 (8-Core) Processor 32GB DDR4 2666MHz RAM

Drives:

2TB 7200RPM SATA Hard Drive

512GB NVMe M.2 Solid State Drive

M.2 Solid State Drive No Optical Drive

Operating System:

Microsoft® Windows 10 Home (64 bit)

Graphics & Video:

8GB NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2070 SUPER Graphics

Monitor not included

Communications:

Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (2×2/160) Gig+ and Bluetooth® 5.1

10/100/1000 Ethernet LAN

Keyboard:

Predator RGB Gaming Wired Keyboard and Predator RGB Gaming Wired Mouse

Ports

1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 port

4x USB 3.2 Gen 1

2x USB 2.0

3x Display Port

1x HDMI

5x Audio Jacks

1x RJ-45

Additional Information:

Dimensions: 15.2″ L x 6.89″ W x 15.43″ H

500W Power Supply

