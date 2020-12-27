FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Refresh your space with up to 40% off curtains and more from $11, today only

-
AmazonHome Goods
40% off $11

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 40% off a selection of Deconovo curtains with prices starting at under $11. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. With a variety of styles on sale here, you’re sure to find an option that’ll match with the rest of your home’s decor. Ranging from some classic designs to modern offerings, now is a great time to refresh to house ahead of the new year. Everything is well-reviewed here as well, with a series of 4+ star ratings from hundreds if not thousands of shoppers in many cases. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the entire sale here for some discounted ways to liven up your space as we head into 2021. The savings won’t last long, as the up to 40% price cuts will only be available through the end of the day. So take a look at everything while you can.

Then swing by our home goods guide for even more price cuts on essentials for the kitchen and beyond. There’s everything from furniture to appliances and more seeing notable deals right now.

Deconovo Blackout Constellation Curtains features:

Deconovo blackout curtains are made of 100 percent high quality polyester. Imported, each curtain panel features a foil printed twig-like dotted pattern and they are silky, soft to the touch and hang beautifully. The room darkening curtains keep out the light from getting into any room and provide utmost privacy. With these window drapes your sleep won’t be disturbed light coming in through the window and they are great for night shift workers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save up to 85% on Kindle eBooks and digital magazines f...
Wyze Lock returns to the Amazon all-time low with Alexa...
Amazon’s prev-gen. Kindle Oasis E-reader goes on ...
Logitech’s MX Anywhere 3 Mouse for Mac falls to n...
Amazon Rivet furniture sale takes up to 45% off, pricin...
Get ahead of 2021 with Amazon fitness discounts priced ...
Today’s networking deals slash Wi-Fi 6 routers an...
Post-Christmas AmazonBasics sale from $11: K-Pod Coffee...
Show More Comments

Related

Cyber Monday 2020 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, home goods, more

Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Smart Home: Nest Mini $19, Nanoleaf 30% off, Philips Hue, more

Read more Learn More
85% off

Save up to 85% on Kindle eBooks and digital magazines from $2

$2 Learn More
Reg. $108

Wyze Lock returns to the Amazon all-time low with Alexa control in tow at $90

$90 Learn More
$1,348 value

Bundle OnePlus 8T and 7T Android smartphones for $848 and save $500

$848 Learn More
30% off

Harman Kardon’s Onyx Studio Bluetooth speakers are up to 30% off from $130

$130+ Learn More
Reg. $900

Save $300 on Lenovo’s 15-inch Yoga Chromebook at one of its best prices yet

$600 Learn More
45% off

Amazon’s prev-gen. Kindle Oasis E-reader goes on sale from $150 (Save up to 45%)

$150 Learn More