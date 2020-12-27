Home Depot takes up to 30% off Husky garage storage and more today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 30% off garage storage and more. Free shipping is available for all or you can opt for in-store pickup. Our top pick is the Husky 20-inch Steel Storage Bench for $230.99. As a comparison, it typically sells for over $300 and was originally priced at $330. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked. This model features a 20-inch deep bench on top and dedicated storage on the bottom. A removable middle shelf creates flexible storage space for various goods. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More below.

You can check out the rest of today’s sale on this landing page for more deals on everyday essentials for organizing your garage and more. Home Depot is offering up a number of top-brands as part of this promotion, but be sure to act quick, as it will end at midnight tonight and a number of listings have already sold out.

Husky 20-inch Storage Bench features:

Get organized with this heavy-duty, 48-in. storage bench from Husky. Constructed with a sturdy wood work top and a heavy-duty steel frame, this unit withstands extreme temperatures, high humidity and daily wear and tear to ensure lasting use.

