FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Home Depot takes up to 30% off Husky garage storage and more today only

-
Home GoodsHome Depothusky
Up to 30% From $10

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 30% off garage storage and more. Free shipping is available for all or you can opt for in-store pickup. Our top pick is the Husky 20-inch Steel Storage Bench for $230.99. As a comparison, it typically sells for over $300 and was originally priced at $330. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked. This model features a 20-inch deep bench on top and dedicated storage on the bottom. A removable middle shelf creates flexible storage space for various goods. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More below.

You can check out the rest of today’s sale on this landing page for more deals on everyday essentials for organizing your garage and more. Home Depot is offering up a number of top-brands as part of this promotion, but be sure to act quick, as it will end at midnight tonight and a number of listings have already sold out.

Husky 20-inch Storage Bench features:

Get organized with this heavy-duty, 48-in. storage bench from Husky. Constructed with a sturdy wood work top and a heavy-duty steel frame, this unit withstands extreme temperatures, high humidity and daily wear and tear to ensure lasting use. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Home Depot

husky

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Refresh your space with up to 40% off curtains and more...
Amazon Rivet furniture sale takes up to 45% off, pricin...
Post-Christmas AmazonBasics sale from $11: K-Pod Coffee...
ECOVACS OZMO T5 Robo Vacuum handles the holiday cleanup...
This wall-mountable heater can be controlled from your ...
Last-minute deals at Home Depot can be picked up before...
Tacklife’s T8 portable jump starter drops to $48 ...
Zinus’ 6-inch Memory Foam Queen Mattress strikes ...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: RYOBI 1600PSI Electric Pressure Washer $68, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 14-inch Electric Chainsaw $59, more

Learn More

Green Deals: RYOBI 18V Electric Leaf Blower $79, more

Learn More
Save $87

Amazon slashes up to 38% off SKIL tool combos, now priced from $123

From $123 Learn More
Reg. $250

Powerbeats Pro with Apple’s H1 chip return to $160 (Reg. $250)

$160 Learn More
85% off

Save up to 85% on Kindle eBooks and digital magazines from $2

$2 Learn More
Reg. $108

Wyze Lock returns to the Amazon all-time low with Alexa control in tow at $90

$90 Learn More
$1,348 value

Bundle OnePlus 8T and 7T Android smartphones for $848 and save $500

$848 Learn More