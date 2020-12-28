HyperX + SteelSeries PC gaming headsets, keyboards, and peripherals on sale from $40

Amazon is offering the HyperX Cloud Stinger S 7.1-Channel Gaming Headset for $49.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $60 and today’s deal saves you 17%, matching the all-time low we’ve only tracked twice before. If you recently got a new gaming PC for Christmas, or maybe a next-generation console, it’s time to pick up a quality headset. Thanks to utilizing a 3.5mm headphone jack connector, it works on all platforms, including the latest Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and even mobile. You’ll also score a built-in microphone, 7.1-channel surround sound, and much more here. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for other great PC gaming deals we’ve found today.

More PC gaming deals:

Did you miss our review of the Cooler Master SK622? We found that this Bluetooth mechanical keyboard feels fantastic, according to Jordan. The review just went live a few days ago, so you can still catch a look early on and find out if this should be your next gaming keyboard or not.

HyperX Cloud Stinger S Headset features:

Virtual 7.1 surround sound via HyperX NGENUITY: Get more immersion and better positional audio with the virtual 7.1 surround sound provided by HyperX NGENUITY software.

Immersive in-game audio: The 50mm drivers are positioned parallel to the ear for optimal sound quality. Enhanced bass reproduction with crisp highs, clear mids, and rich lows keep you immersed in your gaming.

Signature HyperX comfort: Soft, pliable leatherette and dense memory foam are comfortable even during marathon gaming sessions.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!