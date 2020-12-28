FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

HyperX + SteelSeries PC gaming headsets, keyboards, and peripherals on sale from $40

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsHyperXSteelSeries
From $40 Up to $25 off

Amazon is offering the HyperX Cloud Stinger S 7.1-Channel Gaming Headset for $49.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $60 and today’s deal saves you 17%, matching the all-time low we’ve only tracked twice before. If you recently got a new gaming PC for Christmas, or maybe a next-generation console, it’s time to pick up a quality headset. Thanks to utilizing a 3.5mm headphone jack connector, it works on all platforms, including the latest Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and even mobile. You’ll also score a built-in microphone, 7.1-channel surround sound, and much more here. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for other great PC gaming deals we’ve found today.

More PC gaming deals:

Did you miss our review of the Cooler Master SK622? We found that this Bluetooth mechanical keyboard feels fantastic, according to Jordan. The review just went live a few days ago, so you can still catch a look early on and find out if this should be your next gaming keyboard or not.

HyperX Cloud Stinger S Headset features:

  • Virtual 7.1 surround sound via HyperX NGENUITY: Get more immersion and better positional audio with the virtual 7.1 surround sound provided by HyperX NGENUITY software.
  • Immersive in-game audio: The 50mm drivers are positioned parallel to the ear for optimal sound quality. Enhanced bass reproduction with crisp highs, clear mids, and rich lows keep you immersed in your gaming.
  • Signature HyperX comfort: Soft, pliable leatherette and dense memory foam are comfortable even during marathon gaming sessions.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

HyperX SteelSeries

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

K-Cup packs from just $10: Amazon Solimo, Dunkin Donuts...
NERF’s new Mandalorian Amban Phase Blaster sees f...
Aukey’s Amazon sale has 100W USB-C chargers, car ...
Legend of Zelda Legendary Edition manga box set drops t...
Save up to 33% on Speck iPhone 12/Pro/Max cases and mor...
Store leftovers/dried food in style: Rubbermaid 10-pc. ...
Load up on Quest Chocolate Caramel Protein Bars: 10-pac...
SKIL, DEWALT, Bosch, + Matebo HPT power tool deals star...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of Black Friday 2020 – PC Gaming: 27-inch 240Hz monitor $500, RTX 2070 Super PC $1,250, more

Learn More
60% off

Save up to 60% on Razer gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, more from $20

$20 Learn More
Save up to 22%

Save up to 22% on Logitech Lightspeed mice, keyboards, and more from $40

From $40 Learn More
35% off

K-Cup packs from just $10: Amazon Solimo, Dunkin Donuts, and more up to 35% off

From $10 Learn More
New low

NERF’s new Mandalorian Amban Phase Blaster sees first discount to $111

$111 Learn More
Save now

Aukey’s Amazon sale has 100W USB-C chargers, car mounts, multi-port hubs, more from $11

From $11 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Baldurs Gate II, Twilight Pro Unlock, Passpartout, more

FREE+ Learn More
$75 off

Synology’s DS1520+ 5-Bay NAS falls to second-best price yet at $625 (Save $75)

$625 Learn More