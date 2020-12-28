HyperX + SteelSeries PC gaming headsets, keyboards, and peripherals on sale from $40

Amazon is offering the HyperX Cloud Stinger S 7.1-Channel Gaming Headset for $49.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $60 and today’s deal saves you 17%, matching the all-time low we’ve only tracked twice before. If you recently got a new gaming PC for Christmas, or maybe a next-generation console, it’s time to pick up a quality headset. Thanks to utilizing a 3.5mm headphone jack connector, it works on all platforms, including the latest Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and even mobile. You’ll also score a built-in microphone, 7.1-channel surround sound, and much more here. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for other great PC gaming deals we’ve found today.
More PC gaming deals:
- HyperX Chargeplay Base: $40 (Reg. $60)
- HyperX Fury Ultra RGB Mouse Pad: $40 (Reg. $55)
- ANNE PRO 2 60% Mechanical Keyboard: $85 (Reg. $110)
- SteelSeries Nimbus+ Bluetooth Controller: $54 (Reg. $60)
Did you miss our review of the Cooler Master SK622? We found that this Bluetooth mechanical keyboard feels fantastic, according to Jordan. The review just went live a few days ago, so you can still catch a look early on and find out if this should be your next gaming keyboard or not.
HyperX Cloud Stinger S Headset features:
- Virtual 7.1 surround sound via HyperX NGENUITY: Get more immersion and better positional audio with the virtual 7.1 surround sound provided by HyperX NGENUITY software.
- Immersive in-game audio: The 50mm drivers are positioned parallel to the ear for optimal sound quality. Enhanced bass reproduction with crisp highs, clear mids, and rich lows keep you immersed in your gaming.
- Signature HyperX comfort: Soft, pliable leatherette and dense memory foam are comfortable even during marathon gaming sessions.
