Bluetooth keyboards are often uninspiring to use and lack the design and feel of a full-size mechanical keyboard. But, Cooler Master has a trick up their sleeve with the SK622. With both a Bluetooth 4.0 and removable USB-C connection, this low-profile 60% keyboard with RGB comes in at $120 and makes it possible to get a great feeling keyboard away from the home office. Be sure to hit the video below and see all the details.

Cooler Master SK622: Wired or not

What sets the Cooler Master SK622 apart from other 60% mechanical keyboards is the fact that it also supports Bluetooth 4.0 connection in addition to a removable USB-C cable. When in Bluetooth mode, the keyboard can pair with up to three devices that can be easily swapped between with a function command. So, you can have the keyboard connected to a laptop and tablet and quickly move between the two.

Cooler Master SK622: Sleek Design

Available in both black and white variants, the SK622 has a slim, sleek design. The brushed metal plate extends a little beyond the keycaps but still keeps the keyboard looking small overall.

At 446g the SK622 has enough weight to not feel cheaply made, but it’s not overly heavy, either. Shaking the keyboard gave no audible rattle making it sound and feel very well built.

With re-designed keycaps and single-stage adjustable feet for a better angle, the SK622 is more ergonomic than it’s predecessors. While still being low profile, these keycaps have a more standard look and feel that give a natural typing experience compared to most standard size MX style keycaps.

If you’re interested in an even more portable Bluetooth keyboard, check out our review of this affordable Amazon best-seller.

Cooler Master SK622: Video

Functional 60% Layout

With the 60% layout, Cooler Master seems to be aiming to pack as much functionality into that small form factor as possible. On the right side of the keyboard, the SK622 has arrow keys, a delete key, and a tiny shift key. Right shift purists won’t be pleased with the feel of the SK622. But, personally, I don’t use the right shift that often and prefer having the addition of the arrow keys in a 60% layout. For a daily driver, while typing and editing videos, that’s something that I find missing in other 60% boards like the Huntsman Mini and Hyper X Ducky.







Cooler Master SK622: The switches

Cooler Master has three different switch options on the SK622. Red, blue, and brown give the classic feels and sounds that you can get with a mechanical keyboard. In previous generations, Cooler Master has advertised these low profile switches as Cherry MX low profile, but these appear to be TTC. And even though this is my first time using a TTC switch, so far I’ve been impressed.

This SK622 variant we have here has the TTC blue clicky switches. And they feel great. Heavier than the Huntsman purple clicky optical switches, there is plenty of tactile and audible response when typing and gaming. Of course, it will be louder than tactile or linear variants, but those who love the feel and sound of a clicky switch will love the SK622.

My only gripe with the typing feel of the Cooler Master SK622 is the space bar. It takes quite a bit more pressure to actuate and for me, I often forgot that and would miss inputs because I didn’t hit the space bar hard enough. This would mainly happen if I hadn’t used the keyboard for a while and I would quickly get used it to again, though.

If you want to hear how the keyboard sounds, be sure to watch the video for a sound test.

Easily customized RGB

Cooler Master didn’t skimp on the RGB, either. With bright per-key RGB and a translucent strip along the side between the metal plate, RGB lighting can be customized with quick keyboard hotkeys or fully controlled within the MasterPlus app.

Macros can also be set up and customized on the keyboard itself or through the MasterPlus applications.

9to5Toys’ Take

Overall, the Cooler Master SK622 is a great looking and feeling keyboard that is a perfectly portable package for travel or working away from the office, but also fits right at home thanks to its small form factor. I love the feel and sound of the blue clicky switches, and having the added functionality of Bluetooth is great for using wirelessly with other devices.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!