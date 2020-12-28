FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Jackery’s Portable Power Station Explorer packs 167Wh of capacity at $119 (Reg. $150)

Jackery Inc (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Portable Power Station Explorer for $118.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for around $150 and today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked since June. With 167Wh of total capacity, you’ll find that this portable power station easily runs the gear you need while off-grid. For ports, there’s 15W USB-C, dual 2.4A USB-A, one 110W AC plug, and even solar DC in, giving you multiple ways to power your gear or recharge the battery itself. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you don’t mind ditching the Jackery namesake, you could opt for the AZEUS Portable Power Station and save a few bucks. It has a maximum capacity of 178Wh, which is a bit above today’s lead deal. However, the USB-C port is for recharging the battery only. However, at $90 when you clip the on-page coupon, this is a great choice for those on a tighter budget.

Ready to pick up some charging accessories for your smartphone? Well, check out the deals we’ve found on Aukey’s chargers right here. The 100W USB-C Power Delivery brick is quite small and down to $29 right now, which saves you $11 from its list price.

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer features:

  • QUIET GENERATOR& ECO-FRIENDLY CLEAN POWER: Jackery Explorer 160 is equipped with a 167 watt-hour (46,400mah/3.6V) lithium-ion battery pack, no fuel or gasoline needed, no fumes, no clanging! Pack light for your next camp trip with Jackery portable power station.
  • OUTDOOR CAMPING BATTERY: Portable power station special designed for charging phones, tablets, laptops, gopro and other smaller electronics. Explorer 160 features 1* AC outlet (110V 100W 150W Peak), 1*USB-C port, 2* USB-A ports and 1* standard DC 12V port , power your outdoor adventure without worry.

