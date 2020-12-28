Aukey’s Amazon sale has 100W USB-C chargers, car mounts, multi-port hubs, more from $11

STSS (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the AUKEY Omnia 100W USB-C Power Delivery Charger for $28.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, it normally goes for $40 and today’s deal is one of the best prices available. No matter which MacBook you have from Apple, this charger powers it with ease. You’ll find up to 100W of USB-C Power Delivery available here, which is more than enough for any device. Plus, it’s ultra-compact, meaning it won’t take up tons of room in your bag or backpack. Rated 4.6/5 stars, but you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more Aukey deals, but be sure to check Amazon out for other ways to save.

More Aukey deals:

Don’t miss out on Anker’s latest sale, which has projectors, USB-C chargers, and much more in it. Pricing starts as low as $9, and you’ll find a slew of sales here, but they won’t last forever, so be sure to swing by before the deals are gone.

More about AUKEY’s Omnia 100W Charger:

Small yet Potent: A streamlined GaN power system enables this AUKEY 100W PD charger to be 50% smaller than the 16” MacBook Pro charger. It also features a foldable plug for maximum portability. Extremely handy for home, office, and vacations

Extensive Compatibility: This 100W Power Delivery charger powers most PD devices. Perfect for USB-C laptops such as MacBook Pro 16” and HP Spectre x360 15. Also works with iPhones, iPad Pro, Switch, and other compatible USB-C devices that support USB Power Delivery

Fast & Efficient Charging: Fully charge a MacBook Pro 16” in just 1.8 hours or fast charge your iPhone 11 up to 50% in 30 minutes. Advanced GaN power chip dramatically improves charging efficiency to over 90% and keeps the internal components cool

