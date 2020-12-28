FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Osmo learning kits are on sale from $28 with Base for iPad/Fire Tablet, bundles, more

Amazon is offering a number of Osmo STEAM Learning Tools on sale today. One of our favorites is the Base for iPad at $27.99 shipped. Normally $40, today’s deal is a match for our last mention and is the best available. This is a great way to get your kids learning at home this winter. Osmo offers “fun-filled and award-winning learning games” geared towards children. Built around utilizing an iPad as the centerpiece, no Wi-Fi is required outside of downloading the games at the start. This is just the Osmo Base, allowing you to expand into whichever specific branch of Osmo’s ecosystem you want. Rated 4.6/5 stars. This is far from the only Osmo deal we’re tracking right now, so be sure to check below for more great sales.

More Osmo deals:

If you’ve yet to pick up an iPad, Apple’s 10.2-inch model is up to $49 off today with prices from $300. This iPad works fully with the Osmo system listed above and is a fantastic device for your kids to use. However, those on tighter budgets will want to consider Amazon’s Fire Tablet at $50, which is also compatible.

More about Osmo Base for iPad:

  • OSMO IS MAGIC: Fun-filled & award winning learning games. Children interact with actual hand held pieces & an iPad, bringing a child’s game pieces & actions to life (No WiFi necessary for game play). An Osmo Base is included, an iPad is not included, both are required for game play.
  • TEACHING: Use the Osmo Base for iPad to play any of the Osmo games. An Osmo Base is required for game use. Ships with two games, solve creative physics puzzles by drawing lines or placing items in front of the screen (Newton) and learn to draw anything with creative drawing skills (Masterpiece). Osmo Projector works with the Osmo Base and reflector, helping teachers/students project their real written notes onto a professional-looking, virtual blackboard for conferencing or recorded lessons. Osmo Projector is an at-home learning tool that lets you broadcast your desk (Osmo Projector).
  • SKILLS LEARNED: Visual thinking, problem solving, drawing, listening and physics. Osmo sees and reacts to every real-life move. Geared towards children & love of learning.
  • WHAT’S IN THE BOX: Osmo Base & Reflector for iPad & 2 Game Apps: Masterpiece & Newton.

