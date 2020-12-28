FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Take nearly $50 off Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad for a limited time

-
Up to $49 From $300

Best Buy is currently taking up to $49.01 off Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad. That brings the Wi-Fi 128GB model down to $379.99. As a comparison, It typically goes for $429 and it’s now sold out at retailers like Amazon. Today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date.

With a larger 10.2-inch display, Apple Pencil support, and compatibility with smart connector accessories, this is arguably one of the most compelling iPads in Apple’s stable currently. Includes an A12 chip, 8MP camera, and support for 1080p HD recording.

For better or worse, Apple’s latest iPad still supports Lightning cables. Put your savings from today’s deal towards a new cable with 10-feet of length, so you can easily browse from the couch and still stay plugged-in throughout your power-up session.

Looking for more Apple deals? Our constantly updating guide is jam-packed with notable markdowns, as always. Browse through the entire selection here for more price drops on iPad, Apple Watches, MacBooks, and other sales.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad features:

The new iPad combines the power and capability of a computer with the ease of use and versatility you’d never expect from one. And now it’s even more versatile, with a larger 10.2‑inch Retina display, support for the full-size Smart Keyboard, and the amazing new capabilities of iPadOS. It’s unbelievably fun. And unmistakably iPad.

