FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save on Google Android smartphones: Pixel 3a drops to $190, more

-
AndroidwootGoogle
Up to 50% From $190

Woot is offering a number of discounts on certified refurbished Google Pixel Phones. Headlining is the Pixel 3a for $189.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. You’d typically pay $400 or more for these devices with today’s deal coming in at $40 under our previous mention.

Pixel 3a delivers a 5.6-inch HD display, alongside 64GB worth of internal storage and a 12MP camera. You can count on up to seven hours of use after just 15 minutes on a charger. Also features a built-in thumbprint reader to unlock your device. It’s previously been a #1 best-seller at Amazon where customers give it solid ratings and we did the same in our hands-on review. A 30-day warranty is included. More below.

Prefer Pixel 4/XL? You can pick up these models from $419.99, which is at least $200 off the regular going rate. It’s also matching the best refurbished price we’ve tracked to date.

Google Pixel 4 delivers a complete redesign offering up to a days worth of battery life, 12 and 16MP cameras, alongside up to 128GB worth of internal storage, and HDR+ capabilities. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review.

You can browse through the rest of Woot’s open-box sale here for more deals on Android devices and other everyday tech essentials.

Google Pixel 3a features:

Get more done with Pixel 3A. It has an extraordinary camera with features like night sight, portrait mode, and HDR+. a battery that charges fast and lasts all day. All the helpfulness of the Google Assistant built-in. And 3 years of security and os updates included. it’s everything you love about Google – in a phone. Works with all major carriers. Capture stunning photos with features like night sight, portrait mode, and HDR+. Save every photo with free, unlimited storage at high quality through Google photos.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Android

woot

Google

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Juicers and blenders up to $170 off in-time for the new...
iPhone deals start at $130 with various models discount...
OnePlus 7T delivers a triple camera array for $300 (Reg...
Bundle OnePlus 8T and 7T Android smartphones for $848 a...
Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box falls to $180 (Orig. $23...
LG’s HomeKit/AirPlay 2 65-inch 4K OLED packs 120H...
Nest Hub Max features a built-in display, more for $179...
Expand your network with NETGEAR’s Orbi 802.11ac ...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Google: Pixel 5 $649, Nest Mini $19, Stadia bundles, more

Read more Learn More
Up to $700 off

Verizon Black Friday: Google Pixel 4a FREE, 4a 5G $5/mo., Pixel 5 up to $700 off, more

From FREE Learn More
Work from home buys

Write-off Week: Save money on tax-deductible business expenses before the year ends

Shop now Learn More
55% off

Up to 55% off Pad & Quill Apple and home office gear from $13: Organizers, iPhone cases, more

From $13 Learn More
24% off

The Retrospec Quip Skateboard is built for cruising with ABEC-7 bearings at $34 (Reg. $45)

$34 Learn More
Reg. $12+

Put this affordable leather Apple Watch band on your wrist for just $7

$7 Learn More
$80

Secure your house with four 1080p YI home security cameras at under $16 each

$63 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 65W USB-C PD GaN Charger $25 (33% off)

$3 Learn More