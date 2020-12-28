Save on Google Android smartphones: Pixel 3a drops to $190, more

Woot is offering a number of discounts on certified refurbished Google Pixel Phones. Headlining is the Pixel 3a for $189.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. You’d typically pay $400 or more for these devices with today’s deal coming in at $40 under our previous mention.

Pixel 3a delivers a 5.6-inch HD display, alongside 64GB worth of internal storage and a 12MP camera. You can count on up to seven hours of use after just 15 minutes on a charger. Also features a built-in thumbprint reader to unlock your device. It’s previously been a #1 best-seller at Amazon where customers give it solid ratings and we did the same in our hands-on review. A 30-day warranty is included. More below.

Prefer Pixel 4/XL? You can pick up these models from $419.99, which is at least $200 off the regular going rate. It’s also matching the best refurbished price we’ve tracked to date.

Google Pixel 4 delivers a complete redesign offering up to a days worth of battery life, 12 and 16MP cameras, alongside up to 128GB worth of internal storage, and HDR+ capabilities. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review.

You can browse through the rest of Woot’s open-box sale here for more deals on Android devices and other everyday tech essentials.

Google Pixel 3a features:

Get more done with Pixel 3A. It has an extraordinary camera with features like night sight, portrait mode, and HDR+. a battery that charges fast and lasts all day. All the helpfulness of the Google Assistant built-in. And 3 years of security and os updates included. it’s everything you love about Google – in a phone. Works with all major carriers. Capture stunning photos with features like night sight, portrait mode, and HDR+. Save every photo with free, unlimited storage at high quality through Google photos.

