Bring Siri to the front door with Schlage’s Sense HomeKit Deadbolt at $158 (Save 21%)

Reg. $200 $158

Amazon currently offers the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt with Aged Bronze Trim for $158.10 shipped. Having dropped from $200, you’ll still pay the $229 list price at Home Depot with today’s offer saving you 21% or more and marking the lowest we’ve seen in 2020. With HomeKit support leading the way, you’ll be able to command this smart lock with Siri right out of the box and tie it into the rest of your setup. It pairs over Bluetooth and works with a companion app alongside the Apple smart home integration. Plus, there’s also a built-in touchscreen number pad which offers yet another way to unlock your door and ditch keys in the process. Over 490 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

A great way to use the savings from the lead smart lock would be grabbing Schlage’s Sense Wi-Fi Adapter. This will expand the deadbolt’s Bluetooth capabilities, which is particularly useful if there isn’t an Apple TV or HomeKit hub near the front door, or you just want to leverage Alexa and Assistant voice control instead.

Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find some additional ways to upgrade your setup ahead of the new year. If the HomeKit support found on the lead deal isn’t a must, going with the popular Wyze Lock might be a better choice now that it’s down to an Amazon low of $90.

Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt features:

Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt with Century Trim in Satin Nickel makes daily life easier and more convenient. Enter an access code on the touchscreen to unlock the door instead of searching your pockets for keys. Pair the lock with your smartphone over Bluetooth. Share access with trusted friends and family with just a few taps in the Schlage Sense app – no more keeping track of spare keys.

