Wyze Lock returns to the Amazon all-time low with Alexa control in tow at $90

-
Reg. $108 $90

Wyze Labs via Amazon offers its Wyze Lock Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt for $89.99 shipped. Down from $108, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the all-time low tracked just twice before. Wyze Lock brings smart home tech to the front door complete with auto-unlock, smartphone control, and a simple 15-minute installation. Included alongside the lock itself, you’re also getting the Wi-Fi gateway that brings Alexa integration, out of home control, and more into the mix. Over 1,500 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, largely agreeing with the takeaway from our hands-on review. Head below for more.

At just $90, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more affordable option for outfitting your smart home with a deadbolt. But if you’d rather elevate the security in another way, the 1080p Wyze Cam at $20 is a great solution. Alongside integrating with Alexa and Assistant, you’ll be able to take advantage of its compact form-factor to keep an eye on package delivers and more. Over 88,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, earning it #1 best-seller status.

Jump over to our smart home guide for other ways to upgrade your Alexa, Assistant, or Siri setup. We’re notably seeing a 25% off sale on Nanoleaf’s Canvas HomeKit lighting panels, which are marked as low as $60.

Wyze Lock features:

Lock or unlock your door from anywhere using the Wyze app. Wyze Lock connects to your WiFi via the included Wyze Lock Gateway. Enable auto-lock and auto-unlock to never have to think about keys or codes again.

