SKIL, DEWALT, Bosch, + Matebo HPT power tool deals start as low as $68 (Up to 54% off)

Today at Amazon we’ve found a number of DIY tool kits and must-haves. One of our favorites is the SKIL PWRCore 12V 3-Tool Combo Kit for $68.83 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for up to $150 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Now that the holidays are over, it’s time to spend some of that extra cash or gift cards. SKIL’s 3-tool combo here includes a brushless 12V drill/driver, oscillating multitool, and LED area light. The brushless nature of the drill means it’ll have a longer life compared to lower-end brushed models. Plus, all three tools use the same 12V PWRCore battery. The best part is, SKIL includes a 2.0Ah battery and charger with your purchase today. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more great deals.

More tool deals:

After finishing filling out your tool box, be sure to give today’s deal on CRKT and Kershaw knives a look. No DIYer is complete without a quality pocket knife, and both Kershaw and CRKT offer lifetime warranties to back their products. Plus, the prices start as low as $22.50, making today a great time to pick one up.

SKIL PWRCore 12V Combo Kit features:

  • 3 tool KIT—Brushless 12V 1/2 inch drill driver, Oscillating Multitool and area light. Includes a PWR core 12 2. 0Ah Lithium battery and standard charger.
  • Longer run time & battery LIFE—Industry leading PWR core 12 Lithium battery technology wraps Each cell with cooling material to keep the battery powering on for 25% longer run time and 2x battery life.
  • Compact SIZE—The digital Brushless motor provides compact, lightweight power for both drill driver and oscillating tool.

