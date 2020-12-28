FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

CRKT and Kershaw knives are on sale before the New Year priced as low as $22.50

-
$33

Amazon is offering the CRKT Utsidihi EDC Knife for $33.14 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, it normally goes for $51 and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re after a fixed-blade knife that’s sturdy, backed by a lifetime warranty, and comfortable to hold, this is a great choice. Included with your purchase is not only the knife, but a nylon sheath that offers mounting options so it’s always at the ready. The 8Cr13MoV blade measures 3.51-inches and is ready for whatever you throw at it. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

More pocket knife deals:

Once you have your knife game sorted, it’s time to look at carrying a flashlight around. I know, I know, your smartphone has a LED flashlight built-in. But, there’s something about having a dedicated flashlight on-hand at all times that’s super convenient. The OLIGHT i3E EOS is my go-to that’s always with me, and at just $10, you should keep one with you as well.

Also, be sure to check out our best multi-tool roundup with prices from under $5. You’ll find name-brands like Leatherman, Gerber, and many others included here.

CRKT Utsidihi EDC Knife features:

  • Compact Utility: Lightweight and easy to carry
  • Useful Utility: Cord wrapped handle for superior grip
  • Gear Compatible: Durable glass reinforced nylon sheath with mounting options
  • Designed by Ryan Johnson of RMJ Tactical in Chattanooga, Tennessee
  • Limited Lifetime Warranty covers any defects in materials or workmanship, see company site for details

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

