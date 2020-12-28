CRKT and Kershaw knives are on sale before the New Year priced as low as $22.50

Amazon is offering the CRKT Utsidihi EDC Knife for $33.14 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, it normally goes for $51 and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re after a fixed-blade knife that’s sturdy, backed by a lifetime warranty, and comfortable to hold, this is a great choice. Included with your purchase is not only the knife, but a nylon sheath that offers mounting options so it’s always at the ready. The 8Cr13MoV blade measures 3.51-inches and is ready for whatever you throw at it. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

CRKT Utsidihi EDC Knife features:

Compact Utility: Lightweight and easy to carry

Useful Utility: Cord wrapped handle for superior grip

Gear Compatible: Durable glass reinforced nylon sheath with mounting options

Designed by Ryan Johnson of RMJ Tactical in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Limited Lifetime Warranty covers any defects in materials or workmanship, see company site for details

