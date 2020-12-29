FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Roku Streambar with 4K playback + stereo audio at its lowest price since Black Friday at $110

-
RokuStreaming Media PlayersKohl's
Reg. $130 $110

Kohl’s is offering the Roku Streambar Stereo Soundbar for $109.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally sells for $130 and today’s deal comes within $10 of the all-time low of $100 that we tracked only once before on Black Friday. This is Roku’s latest release, having come out back in September. You’ll find that this hybrid home theater soundbar packs Roku built-in, allowing it to offer dual function in your setup. With 4K HDR playback, Dolby Audio support, and the ability to work with both Alexa and Assistant, you’re also going to find HomeKit and AirPlay 2 functionality here for full-bodied smart home capabilities. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you already have audio on lock in your home theater, why not opt for the Roku Premiere. It sports 4K playback just like today’s lead deal, just without the inclusion of a built-in soundbar at the same time. Plus, it’s available for just $38, which leaves quite a bit of cash in your pocket to spend on other gear for your home theater.

Did you miss that VIZIO’s 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2 TV is down to $548? You’ll find Dolby Vision, HomeKit, Chromecast, and much more available here, making this a fantastic upgrade for your home theater.

Roku Streambar features:

Roku Streambar is the ultimate 2-in-1 entertainment upgrade with powerful streaming and premium sound for any TV. Hear every detail as you stream the newest and most popular channels in vibrant 4K HDR picture quality. Crisp, clean audio makes dialogue easier to hear and with its compact design, you’ll be amazed at how something so small can fill your room with sound. You can even quiet loud commercials automatically, plus stream your favorite music and more with Bluetooth.

