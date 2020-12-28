VIZIO’s 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2 TV packs Dolby Vision, more at $548 (Save $150)

Walmart offers the VIZIO 65-inch MQ6 Smart 4K AirPlay 2 TV for $548 shipped. Usually fetching $698, today’s offer is good for a 22% price cut and matches the all-time low. VIZIO’s M-Series TV delivers 65-inches of 4K picture to your setup complete with active full array dimming, gaming-focused features, and Dolby Vision. Alongside its built-in access to various streaming services, you’ll be able to count on AirPlay 2 and HomeKit control, as well as Chromecast integration and Alexa support. Plus, there’s three HDMI ports to complete the package. Over 750 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. More below.

Or if you’re shopping for a smaller model to add to the bedroom or office, going with the 50-inch version of VIZIO’s MQ6 Smart AirPlay 2 TV is a great option at $298. You’re not getting quite the same home theater-worthy display here, but it’ll deliver much of the same functionality for less. There’s still 4K playback and a myriad of smart features, all with a more affordable price tag.

Then go check out everything in our home theater guide for other ways to elevate your setup.

VIZIO 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2 TV features:

Step up to the infinite possibilities of streaming 4K in over a billion vibrant colors with the all-new VIZO M-Series 4K HDR Smart TV. VIZIO Quantum Color displays offers over a billion colors for a more nuanced, more immersive range of colors that brings everything you watch to life. The Active Full Array backlight precisely adapts brightness to produce deeper black levels and more radiant contrast, enhanced by UltraBright 400, which achieves up to 400 nits peak brightness for dazzling highlights.

