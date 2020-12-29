Save $9 on the HomeKit-compatible meross outdoor dual smart plug at under $17

Milesi Home (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the meross HomeKit-enabled Outdoor Smart Plug for $16.79 Prime shipped with the code 3BNOSSDC and when you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal saves you $9 from its normal going rate and is one of the best deals that we’ve tracked in recent memory. You’ll find two individually controllable smart plugs that are compatible with Alexa, Assistant, and even Siri thanks to HomeKit integration. This is perfect to prep for next year’s Christmas decorations, as it’ll allow you to tie them into smart home routines and voice commands, making it super simple to turn them on or off whenever needed. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If being outdoors isn’t something that you need from a smart plug, Gosund’s option goes inside and works with Alexa and Assistant. No HomeKit compatibility is available here, so you won’t be able to use Siri to command this smart plug. However, at just $9, it’s a great alternative for indoor usage.

For those who need something in time for next Christmas, the Wyze Outdoor Smart Plug is something worth considering. Announced earlier this month, just $10 plus shipping will secure you this dual outdoor smart plug. Delivery is slated for early 2021, so it’ll be a bit before it comes. But, if you’re already invested in the Wyze ecosystem, this is the perfect upgrade for next year.

meross HomeKit Outdoor Smart Plug features:

Ideal for Outdoor Use: IP44 weatherproof housing and sockets cover which help prevent rain from getting in. Outdoor smart plug is made for Garden, Backyard, Christmas tree, Kitchen, Landscape lighting, Bathroom, Porch, Balcony, Garage, Basement, Patio or Electric grill, Sprinkler, Washing machine, Lamps and other outdoor or indoor-use electric appliances, etc. Do not use it for pump.

2 Individual Outlets and reliable connection: Comes with 2 AC sockets that can be controlled independently. Powered by Mediatek IoT chipset, meross outdoor smart outlet has longer WiFi connection range and lower offline rate. Please also make sure connect your Phone to 2.4GHz home Wi-Fi while setting up the outdoor WiFi plug.

Remote and Voice Control: Only supports meross app. Compatible with Apple HomeKit (iOS 13 or above), Apple Watch, Siri, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings. All data is securely transmitted and stored using Amazon AWS servers in US. Note: HomeKit remote control requires additional Apple device as a home hub such as iPad, HomePod or Apple TV. Control your devices via voice command, just say:“Hey siri, turn on the Sprinkler.”

