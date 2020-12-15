To end out 2020, Wyze is launching a smart outdoor plug. After releasing a Home Monitoring setup, a new Watch, Sprinkler Controller, Vacuum, and much more, Wyze is further expanding its footprint in your home with a new outdoor-rated plug. This will allow you to control things like Christmas lights next season, or just a set of string lights on your patio during the summer. You’ll find some great features here, like Wi-Fi, two independently-controlled outlets, energy monitoring, and more. Would you like to learn more about the latest $10 Wyze product? Well, just head below the break to find out everything about the Wyze Plug Outdoor.

Wyze Plug Outdoor costs just $10 and has two individually controlled outlets

When searching for an outdoor-rated smart plug on Amazon, you’ll find quite a few options in the $25-$30 range, a few in the $15-$20 range, but none in the $10 range. Well, Wyze is aiming to fill that gap with the Plug Outdoor. Offering two individually-controllable outlets, Wyze Plug Outdoor is just $10 during the pre-order phase, and will cost $11 for general sales in 2021. That’s a killer price for something so feature-packed, especially with individually-controllable outlets.

Enjoy Alexa and Assistant integration through built-in Wi-Fi

Some outdoor smart plugs leverage Bluetooth to keep the costs down, but Wyze opted for a Wi-Fi connection so you can easily command your new plug without being near it. They rate it for “long-range Wi-Fi” and say that it can reach networks up to 300-feet away, as long as it’s open space between the router and the plug.

The Wi-Fi connection not only allows you to command the plug via a smartphone app, but also delivers compatibility with both Alexa and Assistant smart home platforms. This feature allows you to enroll the plug in automation routines outside of the apple which also allows you to configure these things. You’ll also find a dusk-to-dawn sensor built into the light, making it super simple to have it turn on at night and off once the sun comes up.

Pricing and availability

Wyze Plug Outdoor is available for preorder today for $9.99 plus shipping. It’s slated to be delivered in 2021, and once it begins general sale, the price will go up to $10.99.

