Allen Edmonds Winter Sale offers extra 25% off sale styles with up to 60% off total savings

Allen Edmonds polishes your look during its Winter Sale that’s offering an extra 25% off clearance items. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $100 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Nomad Chelsea Boots that are currently marked down to $195 and originally were priced at $375. These polished boots are sure to elevate almost any outfit. They look nice paired with jeans for casual outings or dress pants for business meetings. Plus, they’re water- and stain-resistant as well as lightweight for added convienience. You can choose from two color options too. Head below the jump to find additional deals today from Allen Edmonds.

Another notable deal from this sale is the Interstate 90 Driving Shoes that are currently marked down to just $97. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $195. The slip-on style makes them easy to head out the door and you can also choose from two color options.

Our top picks from Allen Edmonds include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale that’s offering up to 40% off hundreds of top brands.

