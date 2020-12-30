FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Event takes up to 40% off hundreds of top brands + free shipping

40% off + free shipping

Now until January 3rd, Nordstrom is currently having its Half-Yearly Event that’s offering up to 40% off hundreds of top brands. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on Nike, Steve Madden, The North Face, Hunter, Cole Haan, Free People, and many more. Plus, all orders receive free delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the North Face Bombay Jacket for men. Originally priced at $129, however during the sale you can find it for $97. This stylish jacket is waterproof and features a down insulation to help keep you warm. It’s also highly-packable, which makes it nice for storing or traveling. Plus, it’s machine washable to stay looking nice for years to come. Hit the jump to find additional deals today and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more sales from top brands.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

