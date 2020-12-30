FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Enjoy upgraded video quality with Aukey’s 1080p USB webcam at a low of $28

-
30% off $28

Aukey via Amazon is offering its 1080p FHD Webcam for $27.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its going rate of $40, today’s deal beats our last mention by nearly $2 and marks a new low that we’ve tracked all-time. While you might have a webcam built into your laptop, it’s likely not very high quality. If so, picking up a dedicated webcam for Zoom calls is a must. Today’s deal offers full 1080p HD video capture and even has built-in noise-reducing microphones, giving you a 2-for-1 upgrade. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you don’t mind ditching the Aukey namesake, this 1080p webcam is available for $17 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. You’ll find a built-in camera cover available here, ensuring that nobody can peep through your computer uninvited. Plus, it also sports microphones for higher-quality voice calls.

Need a new computer? Well, Apple’s iPad Pro could step in and fill that void. Right now, we’re tracking the latest 11-inch 256GB model at $794, which is more than $100 below its normal going rate, so be sure to check that deal out before it’s gone for good.

Aukey 1080p Webcam features:

  • Full HD Video: High-definition 1080p 2-megapixel webcam with 1/2.9” CMOS image sensor and built-in stereo microphones. Delivers sharp, smooth video for Skype chats and YouTube recordings
  • Live Streaming & Recording: Excellent video quality with 1080p streaming and recording at 30fps. Good performance even in dimly lit rooms. Fixed focus keeps things in focus up to five meters away. Stream and capture clearer and more detailed video, also with stereo sound
  • Fast Installation: Conveniently clip this camera onto flat-screen computer monitors and laptop computer screens or stand it on desks and other flat surfaces

