Expercom’s end of the year Apple sale takes over $100 off latest iPad Pro, more

Expercom’s annual end of the year Apple sale is now live with free shipping available for all. Headlining is the latest 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB for $794. Regularly $899, we’ve previously seen it discounted to $799 in recent months. Today’s deal is amongst the top three offers we’ve tracked in 2020.

Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro features a new camera system with 12 and 10MP lenses and a LiDAR scanner on the back. Face ID is another standout here, doing away with any physical buttons for an even sleeker design. USB-C connectivity, 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 support, and up to 10-hours of battery life round out the list of notable specs. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Another standout is the latest 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.1GHz/8GB/256GB for $1,699. That’s a $100 savings and the second-best offer we’ve tracked recently. Apple’s latest Retina 5K iMacs feature a familiar design but with upgraded internals, along with a new 10th-generation processor and a 1080p webcam. This specific model offers a 3.1GHz processor, plus AMD Radeon Pro 5500 XT graphics, 8GB worth of RAM, and a 256GB internal solid-state drive.

Make sure to hit up the rest of today’s sale for more Apple deals on the latest iPads plus a number of previous-generation MacBook Pros. Then, jump over to our Apple guide for more deals on iPhones, iPads, and accessories.

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro features:

11-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color

A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine

12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner

7MP TrueDepth front camera

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones

802.11ax Wi-Fi 6

