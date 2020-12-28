FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Expercom’s end of the year Apple sale takes over $100 off latest iPad Pro, more

-
AppleBest iPad DealsExpercom
Shop now $100 off

Expercom’s annual end of the year Apple sale is now live with free shipping available for all. Headlining is the latest 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB for $794. Regularly $899, we’ve previously seen it discounted to $799 in recent months. Today’s deal is amongst the top three offers we’ve tracked in 2020.

Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro features a new camera system with 12 and 10MP lenses and a LiDAR scanner on the back. Face ID is another standout here, doing away with any physical buttons for an even sleeker design. USB-C connectivity, 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 support, and up to 10-hours of battery life round out the list of notable specs. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Another standout is the latest 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.1GHz/8GB/256GB for $1,699. That’s a $100 savings and the second-best offer we’ve tracked recently. Apple’s latest Retina 5K iMacs feature a familiar design but with upgraded internals, along with a new 10th-generation processor and a 1080p webcam. This specific model offers a 3.1GHz processor, plus AMD Radeon Pro 5500 XT graphics, 8GB worth of RAM, and a 256GB internal solid-state drive. 

Make sure to hit up the rest of today’s sale for more Apple deals on the latest iPads plus a number of previous-generation MacBook Pros. Then, jump over to our Apple guide for more deals on iPhones, iPads, and accessories.

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro features:

  • 11-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color
  • A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner
  • 7MP TrueDepth front camera
  • Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones
  • 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best iPad Deals

Apple's iPad lineup has expanded in recent years, featuring varying displays that range in size from 7.9-inches up to 12.9-inches. Designed with consumers and pros…

Expercom

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

iPhone deals start at $130 with various models discount...
Take nearly $50 off Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad for a ...
Powerbeats Pro with Apple’s H1 chip return to $16...
Apple’s latest 21-inch Retina 4K iMacs fall to Am...
Apple’s newest iPhones make great last-chance gif...
Drop Apple’s entry-level 10.2-inch iPad to $299 s...
Last chance to lock-in Apple AirPods at $110 before Chr...
Apple’s latest MacBook Pro with M1 chipset starts...
Show More Comments

Related

$150 off

Drop $150 from Apple’s 5K Retina iMac 256GB, now $1,649

$1,649 Learn More
From $40

HyperX + SteelSeries PC gaming headsets, keyboards, and peripherals on sale from $40

Up to $25 off Learn More
35% off

K-Cup packs from just $10: Amazon Solimo, Dunkin Donuts, and more up to 35% off

From $10 Learn More
New low

NERF’s new Mandalorian Amban Phase Blaster sees first discount to $111

$111 Learn More
Save now

Aukey’s Amazon sale has 100W USB-C chargers, car mounts, multi-port hubs, more from $11

From $11 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Baldurs Gate II, Twilight Pro Unlock, Passpartout, more

FREE+ Learn More
$75 off

Synology’s DS1520+ 5-Bay NAS falls to second-best price yet at $625 (Save $75)

$625 Learn More
Orig. $100

Adobe Elements 2020 drops to $50, your choice of Photoshop or Premiere

$50 Learn More