Expercom’s end of the year Apple sale takes over $100 off latest iPad Pro, more

Expercom’s annual end of the year Apple sale is now live with free shipping available for all. Headlining is the latest 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB for $794. Regularly $899, we’ve previously seen it discounted to $799 in recent months. Today’s deal is amongst the top three offers we’ve tracked in 2020.
Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro features a new camera system with 12 and 10MP lenses and a LiDAR scanner on the back. Face ID is another standout here, doing away with any physical buttons for an even sleeker design. USB-C connectivity, 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 support, and up to 10-hours of battery life round out the list of notable specs. Learn more in our hands-on review.
Another standout is the latest 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.1GHz/8GB/256GB for $1,699. That’s a $100 savings and the second-best offer we’ve tracked recently. Apple’s latest Retina 5K iMacs feature a familiar design but with upgraded internals, along with a new 10th-generation processor and a 1080p webcam. This specific model offers a 3.1GHz processor, plus AMD Radeon Pro 5500 XT graphics, 8GB worth of RAM, and a 256GB internal solid-state drive.
Apple 11-inch iPad Pro features:
- 11-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color
- A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner
- 7MP TrueDepth front camera
- Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
- Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones
- 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6
