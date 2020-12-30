CORSAIR’s Wireless Gaming Headset boasts Bluetooth and 3.5mm support: $74 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR HS70 Bluetooth Gaming Headset for $73.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s $26 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $6. This CORSAIR headset boasts 50mm drivers with support for 7.1 surround sound. Users will also find an omnidirectional microphone which aims to make communication a cinch. A hybrid design allows you to pair via Bluetooth or using a 3.5mm headphone port. Once topped off, you can anticipate 16-hours of battery life. Rated 4/5 stars.

Already have a pair of headphones you love? If so, I highly recommend Avantree Leaf for $30. This handy accessory pairs a standard Bluetooth headset with a PS4, PS5, or Nintendo Switch. I routinely plug this into my PlayStation and love that I can use AirPods without a hitch.

If Nintendo Switch is your console of choice, you may prefer HomeSpot at $35. It plugs in directly to the console’s Type-C port and comes with a USB-A adapter for when using the dock. Like Avantree Leaf, I also own this. I even reviewed it, so swing by and read my thoughts to learn more.

CORSAIR HS70 Bluetooth Gaming Headset features:

Simultaneously connect to wired gaming audio on ps5, ps4, xbox series x, xbox series s, xbox one, nintendo switch, mac or pc via 3.5 mm cable and bluetooth audio on your mobile device, including voice chat apps, music, or phone calls.

Connect with either high-fidelity 24bit/96khz usb wired, 3.5mm, or bluetooth wireless.

High-quality, custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers deliver superb sound quality with the range to heareverything you need on the battlefield.

