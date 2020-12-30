Track 2021 progress with Fitbit’s Aria Air Smart Scale, now priced from $38 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the Fitbit Aria Air Smart Scale for $39.95 shipped. Anyone with a Target RedCard can take another 5% off and snag it for $37.95. Today’s discount swipes at least $10 off and easily marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked. This sleek smart scale offers up an easy way to keep tabs on body weight throughout 2021 and many more years to come. It syncs with platforms like Fitbit, Google Fit, and Samsung Health, allowing you to quickly identify trends using your favorite platform. There’s support for multiple users, making this a family-ready solution. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Bypass Fitbit branding in favor of Anker’s eufy solution at half the price. That’s right, you can snag its C1 Smart Scale for $20. Users will be able to keep tabs on 12 different measurements ranging from weight to body fat, BMI, muscle mass, and more. It integrates with Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit, making this a well-rounded solution that fits well in most ecosystems.

Oh, and even if you spend quite a bit of time seated at a desk, you can still stay fit with Cubii Pro. This handy under-desk elliptical has returned to a low of $249. It ties in with platforms like Apple Health and Fitbit. If interested, be sure to act on this deal today as it will expire tonight.

Fitbit Aria Air Smart Scale features:

Measures and displays weight on the screen

Syncs stats to your Fitbit dashboard using Bluetooth wireless technology

Shows your progress on the Fitbit app with simple, easy-to-read graphs

Allows multiple users to track their stats when their phone is connected to the scale

Easy Bluetooth setup takes just a few minutes with your smartphone

