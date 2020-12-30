FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Cubii Pro under desk elliptical returns to low at $249 for 2021 fitness goals (Save $100)

Reg. $349 $249

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the Cubii Pro Bluetooth Under Desk Elliptical for $249 shipped. Normally selling for $349, you’re saving $100 here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the Amazon low. Cubii’s elliptical machine fits underneath your desk and is a great way to step up your at-home fitness regimen. With all of us spending more time indoors than ever, now is a great time to score the workout accessory for your at-home office, or just as a discrete way to get some exercise in order to hit New Year’s resolutions. It pairs with your smartphone over Bluetooth and can sync data over to HealthKit and Fitbit. Over 2,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. More details below.

A great addition to your workout regimen is the Etekcity Bluetooth Smart Scale at $25. Using your savings to grab one of these alongside the elliptical will help you measure results of your workouts and even connects to your smartphone for monitoring stats over time.

Then elevate your fitness game by strapping a refurbished Apple Watch Series 4 Cellular model to your wrist at $250. There are also plenty of other discounts on ways to help achieve your New Year’s resolutions in our sports and fitness guide.

Cubii Pro features:

Designed with ultra-smooth gearing, Cubii home elliptical machines are ideal for exercising at home, or office, without stressing your joints! The Cubii Pro syncs steps, distance, and calories burnt with iPhone and Android cellphones, Fitbit smart bands, and Apple Health Kit, so you can set and track your goals!

