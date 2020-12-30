FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Kate Spade slashing an extra 50% off all sale items: Handbags, jewelry, more

-
50% off + free shipping

For a limited time only, Kate Spade offers an extra 50% off sale styles with promo code BYE2020 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Note: all sales included in the event are final. One of our top picks from this sale is the Toujours Large Satchel that’s currently marked down to $179 and originally was priced at $398. This handbag is great for everyday wear and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. It also has two shoulder straps to be carried in a variety of ways and a zippered middle compartment keeps your essentials secure. This style also comes in several color options and can easily fit your iPad too. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Kate Spade customers. Hit the jump to find additional deals from Kate Spade or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Kate Spade include:

Also, be sure to check out the Lululemon Flash Sale that’s offering up to 60% off select styles with deals from $12.

