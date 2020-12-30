Kate Spade slashing an extra 50% off all sale items: Handbags, jewelry, more

For a limited time only, Kate Spade offers an extra 50% off sale styles with promo code BYE2020 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Note: all sales included in the event are final. One of our top picks from this sale is the Toujours Large Satchel that’s currently marked down to $179 and originally was priced at $398. This handbag is great for everyday wear and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. It also has two shoulder straps to be carried in a variety of ways and a zippered middle compartment keeps your essentials secure. This style also comes in several color options and can easily fit your iPad too. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Kate Spade customers. Hit the jump to find additional deals from Kate Spade or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks from Kate Spade include:
- Booked Large Work Tote $127 (Orig. $298)
- Toujours Large Satchel $179 (Orig. $398)
- Daisy Hazel Small Flap Crossbody $87 (Orig. $248)
- Louise Large Satchel $133 (Orig. $378)
- Nicola Wicker Medium Bag $140 (Orig. $398)
- Mila Double-Zip Crossbody $66 (Orig. $188)
- Pop Tweed Skirt $69 (Orig. $228)
- Sedgewick Rain Boots $64 (Orig. $150)
- …and even more deals…
