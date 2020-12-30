Add four LITOM 450-lumen motion-sensing solar LED lights to your yard for $5 each

StarTOP (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of LED Solar Motion-sensing LED Lights for $20.39 Prime shipped. For comparison, normally this will fetch $30 at Amazon and today’s deal is among the best we’ve tracked. While you might not be ready to head outside and enjoy a backyard BBQ, there’s no time like the present to pick up a few upgrades for when spring rolls around. These LED lights offer 450 lumens each and the built-in solar panel means it’ll always be charged, as long as the sun comes out. Plus, the motion sensor ensures the light only comes on when it needs to, negating unnecessary drainage of the battery. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For something a little more budget-friendly, this single LED light has a built-in solar panel and outputs 240-lumens to brighten up your yard. It’s available for $17 at Amazon, which makes it a great option for upgrading your backyard.

Regardless of which you get, be sure to grab some Scotch-Mount Outdoor Double-Sided Mounting Tape. This is designed to be used outdoors and weather the elements just like your new lights. At just $5 on Amazon, this is the perfect way to spend just a fraction of your savings.

More about LITOM Solar LED Lights:

BRIGHTER SOLAR LIGHTS: LITOM solar light outdoor creates a wider range of luminosity. Not only can light up your garden or pathway without the hassle of running cables, but also easily illuminate 25m² of swimming pool at night. Durable transparent lampshade enhances light transmittance to increase brightness, bright enough than most 60/100/ 120LED solar lights.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!