Nokia’s brand-new 8.3 5G unlocked smartphone sees first discount of 46% off, now $380

B&H Photo is offering the Nokia 8.3 Dual SIM Factory Unlocked 128GB 5G Android Smartphone for $379.99 shipped. Having just launched for $699 back in November on Verizon, today’s deal is the first discount that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Being Nokia’s latest release, you’ll find 5G connectivity here, alongside 128GB of built-in storage, the Snapdragon 765G chipset, and a 6.81-inch IPS display. The unique camera system sports four sensors, with 64MP, 12MP, 2MP, and 2MP shooters around back. This all comes in the form of wide, ultrawide, macro, and depth cameras, giving you multiple ways to take a shot and capture the moment. Plus, the front-facing camera captures in 24MP, allowing you to take fantastic selfies and enjoy video chats with family and friends. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Save a few bucks by picking up Google’s Pixel 4a. You’re getting stock Android here and a guaranteed two years of updates from Google with your purchase. Though it only sports 64GB of built-in storage and only one 12MP camera, this is still a fantastic smartphone to consider picking up. It’ll set you back $349 at Amazon right now, and if you’re wanting to learn more about it, our hands-on review goes pretty in-depth.

Don’t forget that we’re tracking Samsung’s Galaxy A71 5G at 33% off its normal price, dropping it to a new all-time low of $400. Sporting similar 5G connectivity to today’s lead deal, you’ll find an AMOLED display here instead of IPS, offering deeper blacks and more rich colors if that’s something you’re after.

More about the Nokia 8.3 Unlocked Android Smartphone:

GSM / 4G LTE + 5G Compatible

North American Variant

Snapdragon 765G Chipset & Octa-Core CPU

6.81″ 2400 x 1080 IPS LCD Display

Quad Camera System (64MP/12MP/2MP/2MP)

Wide, Ultra-Wide, Macro & Depth Cameras

Front 24MP Wide Selfie Camera

128GB Storage Capacity + 8GB of RAM

Zeiss Optics & Cinematic Effects

Android 10 Operating System

