Samsung’s Galaxy A71 5G sees 33% discount to new all-time low of $400

Reg. $600 $400

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A71 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $399.99 shipped. While you’d normally pay $600, today’s offer saves you 33% and beats our previous mention by $50. This is also a new all-time low, as well. Samsung’s Galaxy A71 manages to deliver flagship features despite entering at a more affordable price tag, which is only even more true with today’s sale. Alongside the 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ Infinity Display and 5G connectivity, you’ll also find a quad sensor camera system with a 64MP main lens around back. Support for the new Android One UI completes the package alongside a 4.4/5 star rating. Get a closer look in our announcement coverage.

If the included 128GB of storage won’t be enough for your photo collection or digital library, a great way to use some of the savings would be picking up Samsung’s 128GB EVO Select microSD card at $17. The Galaxy A71 comes decked out with expandable storage thanks to built-in microSD card slot, so this will allow you to effectively double the included memory for extra photos, video, and file space.

Our Android guide is also the place to be for additional hardware deals and more. While you can still take advantage of a 50% discount on Motorola’s One Action Android smartphone at $175, an all-time low has returned on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7+ at $151 off. Not to mention, all of the best app and game deals for your new device right here.

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G features:

All your favorite entertainment, memories and moments come to life on the large 6.7” Super AMOLED+ Infinity display. With vivid, true-to-life colors and rich contrast, this screen will elevate your viewing experience to the next level. Share, scroll and snap through a busy day with the Galaxy A71 5G UW’s long-lasting, fast-charging battery. Spend less time looking for an outlet and more time doing what you love with a battery that won’t quit before you do. And if you need a quick recharge, Fast Charging will have you fueled up in no time.

