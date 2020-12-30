You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

Incipio’s organic iPhone case lineup made from eco-friendly materials is back again for Apple’s latest handsets. Designed to protect the planet and your new iPhone 12, the Incipio Organicore iPhone 12 cases leverage plant-based and biodegradable materials to offer a sustainable product, right down to the packaging. Today we are taking a closer look at the company’s 2020 lineup of eco-friendly iPhone cases in our latest Tested with 9to5Toys.

Incipio’s organic iPhone case

The Incipio Organicore case comes in three colorways (Charcoal, Eucalyptus, and Natural — a sort of off-white with gray flecks throughout) and is available for the entire iPhone 12 family, as well as previous-generation models and Android devices.

Incipio’s organic iPhone case lineup is clearly ticking all the boxes for folks concerned with their carbon footprint. As we mentioned above, these are plant-based iPhone 12 cases made from sustainable and biodegradable materials with an aim to reduce the billions of tons of plastic waste in landfills across the planet. Sounds like a good thing to me. According to Incipio, the Organicore case lineup is “100% biodegradable in a compostable environment,” effectively leaving “only good stuff behind after breaking down.”

The 2020 lineup of Incipio organic iPhone cases has seem some improvements in the protection department as well. By way of “Impact Struts Technology,” Incipio has increased the drop protection to 8 feet here. That’s apparently “25% better protection” than previous-generation Organicore cases, while remaining 100% compostable, and a welcome addition, as far as I’m concerned.

Add in a protective raised edge around both the iPhone 12’s display and the camera array, as well as being 5G, MagSafe charger, and wireless Qi charging-compatible, and we are looking at a perfectly capable iPhone case that also happens to be particularly environmentally conscious.

Tested with 9to5Toys

The color options might leave something to be desired for some, but I appreciate the organic approach here with the sort of light, earthy tones alongside the flat charcoal for the rest of us. Although it might have been interesting to see a wider array of what you might consider organic tones and colorways on tap here, not unlike the stone gray, deep pine, and light blue options available on previous-generation/other Organicore models.

This is another one of those mid-tier protection cases that has a slightly larger lip around the screen than I would have wanted personally. However, there have certainly been much worse offenders in this department this year, and most folks looking for some drop protection will likely expect it. The natural rubber-like coating wrapping the power and volume buttons was a little stiff to the touch at first, but became a little bit more pliable and a non-issue after a few days of normal use.

The Incipio iPhone 12 case lineup starts at around $25 right now on its Amazon storefront — slightly lower than the direct pricing. But for the Organicore model you’re going to have to go direct at $39.99. That, to me, isn’t overpriced or anything, but there are similarly protective cases out there for less. However, you’ll have a hard time finding an eco-friendly iPhone case with an 8-foot drop protection and the Incipio’s pedigree. Unless the colorways just don’t work for you, it’s hard to imagine any environmentally conscious iPhone 12 user not appreciating the overall design and 100% compostable nature here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!