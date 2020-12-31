FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Keep young ones occupied next year with 12-mo. of Amazon Kids+ at a low of $20 (70% off)

Amazon is offering a 12-month Kids+ Family Plan for $19.99 to those who are new subscribers. For comparison, you’d normally pay $69 for a year’s worth of Kids+ at Amazon and today’s deal not only saves you 70%, but also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Earlier this year, Amazon rebranded its FreeTime Unlimited platform to Kids+, but the features remain the same. On Kids+, Amazon has a plethora of content for children of all ages, ranging from 3- to 12-years old. Whether you are looking for kid-safe apps, movies, music, or games, Amazon’s service is a great way to get that, and today’s deal delivers it at a budget-friendly cost.

With today’s deal saving you $49, why not put just a bit of that extra cash to use? Amazon’s latest Echo Dot is available for $30 right now and can leverage the audio aspects of Kids+, playing music, audiobooks, and much more with simple voice commands.

However, you could make use of your entire savings amount to pick up Amazon’s Fire 7 tablet. It’s not only a #1 best-seller right now, but it’s a fantastic way to let your young ones interact with more Kids+ content, including apps, movies, books, and more for $50.

Amazon Kids+ features:

Amazon Kids+ is an all-in-one subscription that gives kids access to thousands of kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows, educational apps, Audible books, and games on compatible Fire, Fire TV, Android, iOS and Kindle devices. Plus, kids can enjoy hundreds of hours of fun with ad-free radio stations and playlists, Audible books, and a growing list of premium kid’s skills available on compatible Echo devices.

Parents also receive access to easy-to-use parental controls that allow them to find the right balance between education and entertainment. Parents can personalize screen time limits, set educational goals, filter age-appropriate content, and also manage web browsing and content usage based on their preferences.

Starting at $2.99/month after the free one-month trial, Amazon Kids+ gives kids unlimited access to a world of content to explore and parents the confidence that all content is age-appropriate.

