Crush your 2021 goals with Optimum Nutrition, Zhou Energy + Focus, + other essentials from $8

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Optimum Nutrition, Vega, and other workout/diet essentials. Our favorite here is Zhou Energy + Focus for $13.28 Prime shipped, though you can score it for $12.62 on Subscribe & Save, with some customers being able to redeem a special 25% off coupon dropping it as low as $9.46. For comparison, it normally goes for $19 and today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked in 2020. Being made from caffeine and L-theanine, this blend is designed to help you stay focused during the day with “long-lasting energy.” Zhou claims to provide a “smooth and clean energy without the crash” that other caffeinated products offer. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you’ll find quite a few other health- and fitness-focused essentials on Amazon’s landing page.

Use a bit of your savings today to pick up a BlenderBottle. This unique bottle includes a special insert that you shake around to mix up your shake throughout the day. The insert stays in the drink until you’re done, meaning you can easily stir things up if your drink becomes gritty. At just $7, it’s a must-have if you’re picking up something from today’s lead deal.

Also, don’t forget that Amazon’s 2021 fitness deals are ready for your New Year’s resolution, with prices starting at at $18. We’ve found a great selection of deals here, and you’ll enjoy up to $132 in savings today, so be sure to score these prices before they’re gone.

Zhou Energy + Focus features:

SMOOTH & FOCUSED ENERGY. Looking for long lasting energy without the harsh side effects of other caffeinated products? Our combination of caffeine (100mg) and L-theanine (200mg) works together to produce a smooth and clean energy without the crash.

NO CRASH, NO JITTERS. Jitters, nausea, and crashes can make us wonder if the jolt of energy was even worth it. By pairing caffeine with l-theanine, we’ve neutralized the negative side effects while maintaining caffeine’s mind-energizing.

CALM SOCIAL SITUATIONS. Promoting both mental focus and a calm, smooth energy, Energy + Focus can help you feel at ease and on top of your game in social situations from work to social gatherings and everything in between.

HEALTHY ALTERNATIVE. Energy + Focus provides the benefits of caffeine and l-theanine without the unhealthy ingredients, added calories, or added expense (did we mention this is way cheaper than your daily cup of joe?). Energy drinks can rest in peace.

WHAT SETS US APART? At Zhou, we use only the highest-quality ingredients in a facility following GMP (good manufacturing practices). Plus, we test everything at our lab in Utah, so you can be confident that you’re fueling your body with the very best.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!