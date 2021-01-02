Amazon’s 2021 fitness deals start at $18 (Up to $132 off)

Today at Amazon we’ve discovered a few notable fitness deals up to $132 off. Our top pick is the Sunny Health & Fitness Under-Desk Exercise Bike for $96.99 shipped. That’s around $20 off the typical rate there and comes within $4 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Now that 2021 has arrived, you may be seriously thinking about how to get in better shape. In my experience, forming a new habit is easiest when it can seamlessly fit alongside an existing routine. That makes this deal a killer option to help drop some weight, tone your legs, and arms as well. It slides underneath your desk so you can pedal while working. Set it on top of a table to pedal using your arms instead. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more fitness deals priced from $18.

More fitness deals:

After you’ve completed some of your first workouts, you’re probably going to want to give your muscles some time to recuperate. A bed refresh can certainly help with this. Thankfully our roundup of Zinus deals are still live. There you’ll find frames and mattresses up to $54 off.

Sunny Health & Fitness Under-Desk Bike features:

This under desk bike is a great way to incorporate lower body movement without putting pressure on joints. Enjoy a 7-inch stride while you’re seated.

The belt-drive mechanism and the 3.52 lb flywheel makes each stride simple.

Measuring 20.5 inches long and 10.5 inches tall, this under-desk elliptical is easy to store under desk. Use the integrated hand grip to pick up the machine.

