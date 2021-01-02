FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s 2021 fitness deals start at $18 (Up to $132 off)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessSunny Health & Fitness
Save $132 From $18

Today at Amazon we’ve discovered a few notable fitness deals up to $132 off. Our top pick is the Sunny Health & Fitness Under-Desk Exercise Bike for $96.99 shipped. That’s around $20 off the typical rate there and comes within $4 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Now that 2021 has arrived, you may be seriously thinking about how to get in better shape. In my experience, forming a new habit is easiest when it can seamlessly fit alongside an existing routine. That makes this deal a killer option to help drop some weight, tone your legs, and arms as well. It slides underneath your desk so you can pedal while working. Set it on top of a table to pedal using your arms instead. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more fitness deals priced from $18.

More fitness deals:

After you’ve completed some of your first workouts, you’re probably going to want to give your muscles some time to recuperate. A bed refresh can certainly help with this. Thankfully our roundup of Zinus deals are still live. There you’ll find frames and mattresses up to $54 off.

Sunny Health & Fitness Under-Desk Bike features:

  • This under desk bike is a great way to incorporate lower body movement without putting pressure on joints. Enjoy a 7-inch stride while you’re seated.
  • The belt-drive mechanism and the 3.52 lb flywheel makes each stride simple.
  • Measuring 20.5 inches long and 10.5 inches tall, this under-desk elliptical is easy to store under desk. Use the integrated hand grip to pick up the machine.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Sunny Health & Fitness

About the Author

Don’t overlook Amazon’s Timex Metropolitan+...
simplehuman’s premium Recycling Trash Can encoura...
Amazon will ship Novogratz’s Convertible Sofa to ...
Amazon’s previous-generation Fire HD 10 drops by ...
Microsoft and Logitech mice fall as low as $10 at Amazo...
Crush your 2021 goals with Optimum Nutrition, Zhou Ener...
Withings New Year sale takes up to $40 off: Body Smart ...
Expand your Kindle library with Amazon’s 1-day-on...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon Halo fitness tracker leaves beta period, now available to all

Learn More
Reg. $120+

Stock up on 11-lbs. of MyProtein Impact Whey for the new year: $48 (Reg. $120+)

$48 Learn More
50% off

Don’t overlook Amazon’s Timex Metropolitan+ Smartwatch discount, now $45 (Save 50%)

$45 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Samsung 32-inch Thunderbolt 3 monitor $120 off, shed-building kit $51, Anker iPhone accessories from $8, more

Learn More
Reg. $200

simplehuman’s premium Recycling Trash Can encourages sustainable behavior at $40 off

$160 Learn More
Save $71

Amazon will ship Novogratz’s Convertible Sofa to your door for $229 (Reg. $300)

$229 Learn More
Up to $70 off

Amazon’s previous-generation Fire HD 10 drops by $70, now priced from $80

From $80 Learn More
33% off

Microsoft and Logitech mice fall as low as $10 at Amazon (Up to 33% off)

From $10 Learn More