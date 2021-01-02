Microsoft and Logitech mice fall as low as $10 at Amazon (Up to 33% off)

Today at Amazon we’ve uncovered a few Microsoft and Logitech mouse deals up to 33% off. Of all the options, we prefer the Microsoft Arc Touch Mouse for $39.99 shipped. That’s $10+ off the going rate found at retailers like Microsoft and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been looking for a sleek mouse to upgrade your setup, Microsoft Arc is worth considering. Not only does it boast a standout appearance, it can actually fold flat which makes it a cinch to slide in your bag. Thanks to integrated BlueTrack technology, this mouse is ready to work “on virtually any surface.” Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more mouse deals priced from $10.

More mice on sale:

Forego the fold-flat design of Arc with Jelly Comb’s $13 Bluetooth Mouse. It works with Windows, Android, macOS, and iPadOS. Users can adjust DPI levels between 1000, 1600, and 2400 settings. Like the deal above, this unit only requires one AA battery. Nearly 4,400 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

Microsoft Arc Touch Mouse features:

Flattens for portability, curve to use

2-way touch scrolling for smooth, intuitive navigation

Works on virtually any surface with BlueTrack Technology

Designed for use with either hand

Plug-and-go nano transceiver

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!